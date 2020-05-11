This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 28, Hartshorne — Trespass after being forbidden, threaten to perform act of violence
Jeremy Scott Higbee, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Sara Michelle Hicks, 28, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden, obstructing officer
Crystal Marie Hawoth, 30, Oklahoma City — Public intoxication
Clyde Edward Jones, 41, Haileyville — Tampering with utilities
Chance Riley Chambers Goff, 22, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Clifford Allen Allen, 55, McAlester — Feloniously pointing a firearm
Louis James Johnson IV, 35, Shawnee — Possession of stolen vehicle
Sean Brooks Rowell, 37, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon
Cassie Renee Hall, 37, Kinta — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Ashley Nacole Henderson, 32, Krebs — Unauthorized use of vehicle
Jason Kyle Davis, 34, Canadian — Unauthorized use of vehicle
Brendan Zachary Owens, 32, McAlester — Cruelty to animals, possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, obstructing an officer, reckless conduct with firearm
Ashley Brooke Thomason, 35, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Jackie Eugene Hollingsworth II, 38, Oklahoma City — Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Kenny Norris Sweetin, 39, Blanco — Second degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Allyson Hope Butterbaugh, 26, McAlester at the request of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.