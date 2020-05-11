This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged. 

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Brian Lee Rich Jr., 28, Hartshorne — Trespass after being forbidden, threaten to perform act of violence

Jeremy Scott Higbee, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Sara Michelle Hicks, 28, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden, obstructing officer

Crystal Marie Hawoth, 30, Oklahoma City — Public intoxication

Clyde Edward Jones, 41, Haileyville — Tampering with utilities

Chance Riley Chambers Goff, 22, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Clifford Allen Allen, 55, McAlester — Feloniously pointing a firearm

Louis James Johnson IV, 35, Shawnee — Possession of stolen vehicle

Sean Brooks Rowell, 37, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon

Cassie Renee Hall, 37, Kinta — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Ashley Nacole Henderson, 32, Krebs — Unauthorized use of vehicle

Jason Kyle Davis, 34, Canadian — Unauthorized use of vehicle

Brendan Zachary Owens, 32, McAlester — Cruelty to animals, possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, obstructing an officer, reckless conduct with firearm

Ashley Brooke Thomason, 35, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Jackie Eugene Hollingsworth II, 38, Oklahoma City — Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Kenny Norris Sweetin, 39, Blanco — Second degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

None

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Allyson Hope Butterbaugh, 26, McAlester at the request of the state.

