This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Joshua Breshears, 28, Hanna — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Ameria Broadway, 33, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise by retailer
Eric Eugene Broadway, 31, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Shalena Nicole Broadway, 29, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
Jason Kyle Davis, 35, Canadian — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Barry Joseph Skipper, 29, Alderson — Disturbing the peace
Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 28, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, protective order violation
Donna Elizabeth Johnson, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Misty McEvers, 41, Red Oak — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Reggie Flynn Packingham, 42, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Joshua Don Moore, 30, Whitesboro — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Derek Elmo Parish, 33, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Matthew Barron Hill, 25, Canadian — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Marcella D. Roberts, 49, Hartshorne — Child neglect
Wid Wright Seward, 40, Katy, Texas — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Morgan Pratka, 38, Houston, Texas — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Mario Lee Swift, 41, McAlester — Grand larceny
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — First degree robbery, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Grand larceny
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Marquis Chaney, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for uttering a forged instrument.
Jeffrey Dale Thompson, 50, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Tina Renee Sockey, 49, Krebs, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Rickey Joe Rose, 67. Hartshorne, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jessica Ann Smith, 36, McAlester, received a seven-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
