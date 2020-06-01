This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Honestie Durbin, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny
Tasha Rosetano, 38, Yukon — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Jeremy Lee Slate, 29, Farmers Branch, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Billy Don Stacks, 56, Kiowa — Trespassing after being forbidden x2
Cindy Renae Allen, 45, McAlester — Petit larceny
Lisa Dawn Simmons, 57, McAlester — Petit larceny
Tiffany Michelle Bigger, 30, Madill — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Andrew Doug Bobenrieth, 41, Tulare, California — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Ray Scott, 76, McAlester — Placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call, threaten to perform act of violence
Wendy Marie Clark, 41, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card, defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur
Michael Glenn Fulgium, 29, Quinton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 37, Hartshorne — Knowingly concealing stolen property
Jameson Murray, 29, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card, defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur
Carolyn Ruth Gibson, 29, Krebs —Possession of contraband (tobacco) in penal institution or jail
Mark Dewayne Trim, 59, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 36, McAlester — Protective order violation
Lacey Jae Zepeda, 35, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Larry David Hall, 69, Hartshorne — Knowingly concealing stolen property
Kayla Nicole Wilkett, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny
Tyler Anthony Jenkins, 22, Muskogee — Defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur
Terra Maxine Short, 36, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur
John Edward Tindall, 54, Weiner, Arkansas — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, careless driving
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Lee Eldon Bain, 33, Wilburton — Burglary in the second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Paul Leon Preston III, 36, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Stephen Jack Nelson, 32, McAlester — Attempted robbery with a weapon
Darin Reese Blaylock, 44, Quinton — First degree robbery, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Alfred Leroy Clark Jr., 32, McAlester — Failure to register as sex offender
Carmen Milliard Johnson Jr., 36, McAlester — Failure to register as sex offender
Shawn J. Russell, 48, Ft. Gibson — Grand larceny
Justin Don Anderson, 24, McAlester — Terrorism hoax, threaten to perform act of violence
Wyman Lucas Bringinggood, 43, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Devone Kierre Moton, 31, McAlester —Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Jonathan Thomas Felda, 31, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Rusty Todd Allen, 24, Kiowa, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Mollie Marie Haywood, 40, Tahlequah, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving without a valid driver’s license and transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Jennifer Rae Williams, 41, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dustin Lee Hill, 29, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Kafon Bob Lane Jr., 41, Eufaula, received two concurrent three month deferred sentences for disturbing the peace and public intoxication.
Kase William Martin, 26, McAlester, received a three-month deferred sentence for assault and battery.
Sean Gregory Lenardo, 40, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Jesse Lee Britton, 54, Wilburton, received a one-year deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Randy W. Alberson, 39, McAlester, received a three-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Malicious injury to property under $1,000 was dismissed against Dillon Gage Roberts, 24, McAlester.
Obstructing an officer and obstructing public road were dismissed against Don McKensey Griffin, 63, Eufaula.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Stephen Lee Salas, 33, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Robert Charles Marshall, 59, Eufaula, received a 119-day sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of firearm after conviction or during probation.
Louis James Johnson IV, 35, Shawnee, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of stolen vehicle.
Felony trafficking in illegal drugs was reduced to a misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance for Johnathon Allen Montgomery, 36, Quinton. Montgomery received a one-year suspended sentence.
Felony domestic abuse-assault and battery was reduced to misdemeanor against Brent Allen Hilton, 44, Quinton. Hilton received a one-year suspended sentence.
Mollie Marie Haywood, 40, Tahlequah, received a three-year deferred sentence for battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Jesse Lee Britton, 54, Wilburton, received a five-year deferred sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs.
Assault and battery with a deadly weapon-knife, was dismissed against William James Smith, 43, Haileyville, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Harboring fugitive from justice was dismissed against Chontae Nicole Johnson, 24, Hartshorne, due to the State not being able to meet its burden during trial.
