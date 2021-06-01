This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Justin Shayne Blasengame, 37, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Willard Ray Downing, 73, Stuart — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, leaving scene of accident involving damage, failure to report
Michael Tharp, 24, Pittsburg — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Trina Lyn Miller, 45, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Gregory Allen Gilmore, 37, McAlester — Protective order violation
Justin Michael Reeder, 26, McAlester — Protective order violation, threaten to perform act of violence
Kristen Leigh Peters, 39, Kinta — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Public intoxication
Arlo Christopher Wray Jordan, 22, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, driving without a valid driver’s license
Marquis M. Chaney, 37, McAlester — Petit larceny
Shelbie Lynn Duncan, 27, Kiowa — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
John Walter Gaowski Jr., 50, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Cofy Lee Shatswell, 43, Depew — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Daniel E. Haws, 43, Crowder — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Kaytln Hobbs, 44, McAlester — Child abuse
Michael James Howard, 53, Okmulgee — Home repair fraud
Hunter Perry, 18, Red Oak — Arson-third degree
Derek Elmo Parish, 33, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Danell Joann Brake, 37, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob F. Bartlett, 29, Atoka — Assault and battery on a police officer, feloniously pointing a firearm
Tess Adilegh Colvin, 27, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Nikki L. Sims, 44, McAlester — Obtaining controlled substance by forgery
William Lee Fronterhouse, 38, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm after felony conviction, threaten to perform act of violence
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Rylee Jo Beck, 19, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year deferred sentences for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, obstructing an officer, and transporting open container of alcohol.
Danarian Damonte Lambert, 19, McAlester, received two one-year deferred sentences for trespassing after being forbidden and unauthorized use of a credit card.
Joseph Tyler McClellan, 29, Savanna, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with a license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Lloyd Dwayne Ary, 50, McAlester, received two one-year sentences under the supervision of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of violating a protective order with credit for time served.
Stephanie Frakes, 40, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for obtaining cash by false pretenses.
Gregory Joseph Harris, 42, McAlester, received a 90-day deferred sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Barbara Ann Morgan, 59, Red Oak, received a 90-day deferred sentence for speeding-posted zone with a misdemeanor count of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked dismissed.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Charley Dean Whitlock, 51, Stigler, received two concurrent seven-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the second degree and falsely personate another to create liability with credit for time served.
Kaylee Bennett, 23, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property with a felony count of burglary in the second degree dismissed.
A 2008 charge of larceny of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Lisa Leanne Sipe, 39, McAlester, due to the state’s failure to prosecute.
Three counts of uttering forged instrument, four counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses, attempted uttering a forged instrument and felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game were dismissed against Raymond Wayne Noreiga Jr., 41, Wilburton, due to Noreiga already serving a 23-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Amanda Renae Wilkerson, 32, Ada, due to the failure of the complaining witness to cooperate.
Possession of a stolen vehicle was dismissed against Travis Wayne Jones, 37, McAlester.
Domestic assault and batter with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Tabatha Allison, 37, Stigler, at the request of the victim.
Second degree robbery was dismissed against Danarian Damonte Lambert, 19, McAlester due to the victim being deceased and the state would not meet its burden.
Charges filed in 2002 of manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen vehicle x2, and knowingly concealing stolen property were dismissed against Darin P. Dawson, 52, Pryor, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
A 2005 charge of possession of contraband by an inmate was dismissed against Jermaine Lucan Portillo, 37, Oklahoma State Penitentiary, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the manner.
