This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Vickie Angelia Adcock, 47, Quinton — Petit larceny
Ricky Lee Bartholomew, 58, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Debora Jan Douglas, 62, McAlester — Embezzlement
Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 22, McAlester — Petit larceny, trespass after being forbidden
Deanna Nelson, 33, no address given — Unauthorized use of debit card
Evan Reid Smith, 22, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000 x41
Marquis Chaney, 36, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument
Lisa Dawn Simmons, 56, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Mauro Eugene Sanchez, 38, McAlester — Receive money/property by impersonating another, fraudulent consumption of gas
Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Tyler Joseph Dungan Norton, 25, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Angelica Marie Wade, 21, McAlester — Larceny of gasoline-pump piracy
Elisha M. Bomar, 36, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card x2
Richard R. Blackman, 36, Savanna — Assault and battery
Gary Bowling III, 19, McAlester — Petit larceny x2
Alverey Terrell Braxton, 25, McAlester — Assault and battery
Justin Lee Brown, 38, Stuart — Uttering a forged instrument
Robert Edgar Broyles, 23, McAlester — Embezzlement
Timothy Wayne Roberts, 59, no address given — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Lawanna R. Carshall, 37, Hartshorne — Larceny of gasoline-pump piracy
Wanda Hutchins, 21, Krebs — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Joshua Bryan Tackett, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny
Wendy Marie Clark, 41, Canadian — Defrauding an innkeeper
Samantha Nicole Jordan, 28, McAlester — Obtaining property by trick or deception
Jess Martin Hill, 23, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper
Donald Price, 24, Crowder — Assault and battery
Michael Ray Crawley, 41, McAlester — Assault and battery
Michael Kenton Powell, 22, McAlester — Unauthorized use of credit card
Edward Paul Rose, 57, McAlester — Petit larceny
John Cody Creamer, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny
Blair Peterson, 35, McAlester — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Arron Raymon Barclay Keith, 30, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Nicholas D. Melton, 33, McAlester — Petit larceny
Kristina Laura Wilson, 34, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a debit card
Deanna Marie Nelson, 33, McAlester — Larceny of gasoline-pump piracy
Michael Dale Stepp, 37, McAlester — Petit larceny
Nicholas Ryan Peterson, 38, McAlester — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Douglas E. Smitherman II, 43, McAlester — Leaving scene of accident involving damage
Paul Dillon Pratt, 31, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Terry Brian Toth, 28, Nowata — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Kenny Ray Rolland, 45, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Toby William Wells, 38, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Kimberly Gail Wilkett, 43, Wilburton — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper
Jesse Kyle Lucas, 40, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000 x2
Nikki Edward Jim, 27, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
Kevin Lynn Young, 53, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
James Rueben Williams Jr., 26, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer, trespass after being forbidden
Brian Michael Graham, 37, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Deone Wolfenbarger, 35, Krebs — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Tyler Jordan Smith, 23, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card x2
Tyler Ray Harrison, 21, McAlester — Petit larceny
Salestreal Rain Scarpello, 20, McAlester — Petit larceny
Matthew Paul Woods, 35, McAlester — Petit larceny
Richard Anthony Howard, 30, McAlester — Petit larceny
Jessica Gunter, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Shaun Paul Price, 29, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Cody Buck Wageman, 28, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Gregory Cory James Patton, 30, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Woodrow Knott Jr., 44, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kase William Martin, 26, McAlester — Assault and battery
Travis Blaine Smart, 31, McAlester — Petit larceny
Colton Blake Baker, 22, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kenneth Glenn McCarroll, 40, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, uttering a forged instrument
Joshephine Lynn Curtis, 24, McAlester — Obstructing an officer
James Mark Frederick, 49, Allen — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Justin Dale Young, 39, Stigler — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Rachel June Earhart, 36, Hartshorne — Embezzlement
David Dwayne Parker, 47, Oklahoma City — Larceny of merchandise from retailer, assault and battery, trespassing after being forbidden
Rashad Dean Hill, 19, McAlester — Larceny of automobile
James Ray Edward Woodruff, 42, McAlester — Intimidation of witness, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Heather Colley, 34, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Dillon Gage Roberts, 24, no address given — Burglary in the second degree, protective order violation, bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution
Aaron Eual Nixon, 29, Wilburton — Burglary in the second degree
Phay Jewell Ann Guzman, 26, McAlester — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Ronald Ray Nichols, 48, Kiowa — Feloniously pointing firearm
Devon Latrell Spencer, 24, McAlester — Aggravated assault and battery
Brent Allen Hilton, 44, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jolene Nicole Walden, 27, McAlester — Embezzlement
Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 24, McAlester — Child abuse by torture, kidnapping, child abuse x7, enabling child abuse
Billy James Menees, 27, McAlester — Child abuse by torture, kidnapping, enabling child abuse x3, child abuse x5
Jeromie Dye, 40, Eufaula — Felon in possession of a firearm, attempted burglary in the first degree, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Ashley Romines, 34, Seminole — Bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution
Vashun Stewart, 31, no address given — Bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution
Kuyatta Lloyd, 43, no address given — Bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution
Larry David Hall, 69, Hartshorne — Feloniously pointing firearm
Christine Yvette Parish, 55, McAlester — Harboring fugitive from justice
Jacob Daniel Moore, 36, Kiowa — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Wayne Allen Vandyke, 65, McAlester — Indecent exposure
Amber Elizabeth Thomsen, 37, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
William Clayton Brown, 37, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Murder in the first degree, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Eric Lee Ingram, 31, Council Hill — Aggravated assault and battery upon police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing officer, public intoxication
Malcolm Jerome Cheadle, 26, McAlester — Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, assault on police officer x2, obstructing officer, petit larceny
Jason Walter Wylie, 39, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Damien Dewayne Eubanks, 20, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree
Kenna Brumley, 19, McAlester — Accessory after the fact
Jayme Micah White, 39, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Lonnie Lee Chaplin, 50, Stigler — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Morgan Lane Eller, 20, McAlester — First degree robbery
Brian Scott Menasco, 42, Canadian — Burglary in the second degree, grand larceny
Brittany Kay Warren, 29, Haileyville — Obtaining food stamps by fraud, providing false or misleading eligibility information
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 37, Hartshorne — Unlawful use of identification card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, obtaining cash by false pretenses, uttering forged instrument
Honestie Durbin, 30, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses
Aaron Joseph Wells, 26, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, burglary in the third degree
Ralph Allen Maynard, 42, McAlester — Stalking
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Dallas James Shuping, 20, McAlester, received 30 days in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff for petit larceny.
Michael Kenneth Ceglecki, 35, Pittsburg, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for public intoxication, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaury Kent Hamill, 29, Boswell, received a six-month suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Robert Collin Prock, 35, Ada, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and ordered to pay fines and court costs for failure to wear a seat belt.
Robyn Deanna Hale, 39, Stigler, received a one-year suspended sentence for false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Bobby Wayne Hicks, 30, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Michael Watson, 40, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence with all but five weekends of Watson’s choosing in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gabriel Steve Adams, 35, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden.
Toniece Annette Shelton, 55, Haileyville, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
David Blake Fromme, 25, Antlers, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license revoked.
Dakota W. Purdom, 26, Shawnee, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Charlotte Lynn Mansell, 42, Kiowa, received a one-year suspended sentence with all but three weekends in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail at the chose of Mansell for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Tayler Alexis Roberts, 23, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Justin Talbert Sexton, 48, Tahlequah, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
John David Carper Jr., 23, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Abelino Fortunat Diaz Vasquez, 45, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Paul Carney, 58, Wilburton, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jennifer K. Foster, 33, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Heriberto Chaparro, 61, Crowder, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance and a six-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Gwenvere Lara, 50, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence causing personal injury accident.
Katie Denise Strain, 31, Kiowa, received two concurrent three-month suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Stephanie Lynn Perez, 49, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
William Byron Willhite, 45, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for resisting an officer.
Kathy Jo Bryant, 40, Norman, received two concurrent deferred sentences for two counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Melinda Ann Caniglia, 53, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Dakota Gage Smead, 20, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael Ryan Finnerty, 37, McAlester, received a nine-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Wesley Spaulding, 24, McAlester, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Jason Sadler, 43, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for obstructing an officer and resisting a police officer.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and improper passing were dismissed against Tayler Alexis Roberts, 23, McAlester.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Dorris Jayne Nyre, 74, McAlester after check was paid in full.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Kevin Jewell, 34, McAlester.
Calling 911 with false alarm was dismissed against William Byron Willhite, 45, McAlester.
Domestic assault and battery was dismissed against Derrick Kyle Marshall, 33, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Daniel Grant Duvall, 34, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Christopher David Reader, 40, McAlester, will received a 10-year suspended sentence if he completes the Pittsburg County Drug Court for distribution of controlled dangerous substance. If unsuccessful, Reader will be sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Dallas James Shuping, 20, McAlester, received a seven-year suspended sentence with one-year in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for burglary in the second degree and two concurrent one-year sentences in the Pittsburg County Jail for knowingly receiving stolen property and grand larceny.
Devone Kierre Moton, 31, Oklahoma City, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm while on supervised probation and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of firearm with removed serial number and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Richard Hernandez, 21, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence will six-months in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Sandra Faye Wilson, 53, Lane, received three concurrent three-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for yield sign, and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
David Lee Hines, 52, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Slade Carson Martin, 51, Eufaula, received a five-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute.
Johnathan Mark Brown, 28, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Brown.
Two counts of use of vehicle in discharge of weapon were dismissed against Braden Miller, 16, of Wilburton, who was charged as a youthful offender.
