This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged. 

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Christopher Weldon Mathews, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Kelly Kristina Lee, 31, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Brandon Kelley Pate, 38, no address given — Public intoxication

Hannah Renee Arledge, 18, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing officer

Chanler Madison Dominic, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Nathan Andrew Fitts, 30, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Arthur Henry Rich III, 53, Haileyville — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Justin Alden Bale, 31, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree

Johnathon Allen Montgomery, 36, Quinton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joe Keith Chase, 58, Eufaula — Prisoner placing bodily fluid on government employee, attempt to escape from arrest or detention, obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace

Devin Lee Ramsey, 26, Quinton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryce Wayne Day, 28, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree

Sarah Marie Long, 33, Tahlequah — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, child endangerment

Ebby Christina Pugh, 42, Whitefield — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Lauren Whitney Pate, 32, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Petit larceny was dismissed against Lane Keith Stine, 50, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property were dismissed against Kenny Norris Sweetin, 39, Blanco due to Sweetin being deceased. 

