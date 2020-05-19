This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Christopher Weldon Mathews, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kelly Kristina Lee, 31, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Brandon Kelley Pate, 38, no address given — Public intoxication
Hannah Renee Arledge, 18, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing officer
Chanler Madison Dominic, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Nathan Andrew Fitts, 30, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Arthur Henry Rich III, 53, Haileyville — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Justin Alden Bale, 31, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Johnathon Allen Montgomery, 36, Quinton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joe Keith Chase, 58, Eufaula — Prisoner placing bodily fluid on government employee, attempt to escape from arrest or detention, obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace
Devin Lee Ramsey, 26, Quinton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Bryce Wayne Day, 28, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Sarah Marie Long, 33, Tahlequah — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, child endangerment
Ebby Christina Pugh, 42, Whitefield — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Lauren Whitney Pate, 32, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Petit larceny was dismissed against Lane Keith Stine, 50, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property were dismissed against Kenny Norris Sweetin, 39, Blanco due to Sweetin being deceased.
