This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Makesha Smith, 38, Wilburton — Obstructing officer, driving with license suspended
Gerald Robert Rowland, 30, Pittsburg — Driving with license suspended
Ashton James Pate, 27, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Marco Dane Walters, 29, Kinta — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua Dwayne Price, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Bobbi Joe Mote, 32, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Maria Sabina Calderon, 35, Canadian — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Vincent H. Flowers, 50, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 41, Clarksville, Indiana — Possession of stolen vehicle
Nikkolasse Keith Smith, 30, McAlester — Assault and battery on detention officer
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Possess firearm after former felony conviction was dismissed against Justin Bradley Cole, 33, Hartshorne, due to the state having lack of criminal jurisdiction.
