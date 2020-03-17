This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged. 

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Jeremiah Dewayne Jones, 29, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Matthew Corey Weatherford, 34, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Dakota James Lynn Morris, 19, Clayton — Assault and battery, larceny of merchandise from retailer

Natalie Burrage, 37, Atoka — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Alex Ray Lynn Howser, 21, Hugo — Obstructing officer

Casey Neal Gibson, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Tristy Lynn Nava, 43, Wardville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Jonathon Winfield Morgan, 21, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse

Stephen Lee Salas, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Avlin Lee Millsap, 44, Muskogee — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Brian Scott Mensasco, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny

Maria Sabina Calderon, 33, Canadian — Obstructing officer

Brandy Leigh Chapman, 39, Canadian — Petit larceny

Tyler Joseph Dungan Norton, 25, McAlester — Petit larceny

Kristie Lynn Mann, 43, McAlester — Obstructing officer

Kevin Lee Young, 42, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden, threaten to perform act of violence

Dakota Michael Lawson, 25, Muskogee — Petit larceny

Noah Anthony Daniels, 20, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer

Justin Andrew Caldwell, 26, Indianola — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

James Eric Needham, 34, Quinton — Obstructing officer

Sheila Renee Herron, 48, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone

Thomas Anthony Smith, 20, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Bobby Wayne Hicks, 30, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Nashoba Million, 34, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, failure to display headlights when required

Jesse Lee Britton, 53, Wilburton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Charlie Bobo Mitchell, 27, McAlester — Child abuse

Sarah F. Morrow, 18, McAlester — Child abuse

Doneisha Brown, 24, Tulsa — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, driving without a valid driver’s license

Gary Stephen Lefler, 45, Sallisaw — Larceny from a house

Amber Dawdy, 33, McAlester — Arson-second degree

Ronald Lester Dawdy, 25, McAlester — Arson-second degree

Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 22, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Darius Jamal Kirkland, 22, no address given — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute

Sarah Jo Hash, 29, Wister — Grand larceny

Rebecca Ann McKibben, 23, Quinton — Possession of stolen vehicle

Jonathon Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester — Stalking, trespassing after being forbidden, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping

John Nale Wilcox, 58, no address given — Child abuse

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Charles Augustus Lonechief III, 30, McAlester, received three concurrent suspended six-month sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing officer.

Chad Edward Lightle, 43, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Russel Boyd, 37, Oklahoma City, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyd also received a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Wendel Thornton, 61, Shreveport, Louisiana, received a seven-year suspended sentence for unlawful use of display of licenses or identification card.

Charles Augustus Lonechief III, 30, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability.

Alter/remove vehicle identification number, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Heidi Estelle Wilson, 35, Kiowa.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Terry Lee Branam Jr., 34, McAlester. 

