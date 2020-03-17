This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jeremiah Dewayne Jones, 29, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Matthew Corey Weatherford, 34, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Dakota James Lynn Morris, 19, Clayton — Assault and battery, larceny of merchandise from retailer
Natalie Burrage, 37, Atoka — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Alex Ray Lynn Howser, 21, Hugo — Obstructing officer
Casey Neal Gibson, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Tristy Lynn Nava, 43, Wardville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Jonathon Winfield Morgan, 21, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse
Stephen Lee Salas, 33, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Avlin Lee Millsap, 44, Muskogee — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Brian Scott Mensasco, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny
Maria Sabina Calderon, 33, Canadian — Obstructing officer
Brandy Leigh Chapman, 39, Canadian — Petit larceny
Tyler Joseph Dungan Norton, 25, McAlester — Petit larceny
Kristie Lynn Mann, 43, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Kevin Lee Young, 42, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden, threaten to perform act of violence
Dakota Michael Lawson, 25, Muskogee — Petit larceny
Noah Anthony Daniels, 20, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 26, Indianola — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
James Eric Needham, 34, Quinton — Obstructing officer
Sheila Renee Herron, 48, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Thomas Anthony Smith, 20, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Bobby Wayne Hicks, 30, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Nashoba Million, 34, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, failure to display headlights when required
Jesse Lee Britton, 53, Wilburton — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Charlie Bobo Mitchell, 27, McAlester — Child abuse
Sarah F. Morrow, 18, McAlester — Child abuse
Doneisha Brown, 24, Tulsa — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, driving without a valid driver’s license
Gary Stephen Lefler, 45, Sallisaw — Larceny from a house
Amber Dawdy, 33, McAlester — Arson-second degree
Ronald Lester Dawdy, 25, McAlester — Arson-second degree
Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 22, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Darius Jamal Kirkland, 22, no address given — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute
Sarah Jo Hash, 29, Wister — Grand larceny
Rebecca Ann McKibben, 23, Quinton — Possession of stolen vehicle
Jonathon Ryan Davis, 36, McAlester — Stalking, trespassing after being forbidden, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping
John Nale Wilcox, 58, no address given — Child abuse
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Charles Augustus Lonechief III, 30, McAlester, received three concurrent suspended six-month sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing officer.
Chad Edward Lightle, 43, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Russel Boyd, 37, Oklahoma City, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyd also received a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Wendel Thornton, 61, Shreveport, Louisiana, received a seven-year suspended sentence for unlawful use of display of licenses or identification card.
Charles Augustus Lonechief III, 30, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability.
Alter/remove vehicle identification number, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Heidi Estelle Wilson, 35, Kiowa.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Terry Lee Branam Jr., 34, McAlester.
