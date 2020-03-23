This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Heriberto Chaparro, 61, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, fail to report address change to DPS
Gregory Dale Buchanan, 42, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to maintain insurance or security
May Marie Reynolds, 51, Hartshorne — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Dewayne Ray Phillips, 44, McAlester — Protective order violation
Justin Duane Durbin, 22, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop for yield sign, failure to maintain insurance or security
Daniel Adam Verdadero, 33, McAlester — Knowingly receiving stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Damon Cephus Walls, 29, Alderson — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Eric Combs, 54, Tulsa — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor
Dustin Lee Hill, 29, Hartshorne — Public intoxication
April Allison Washee, 29, El Reno — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, public intoxication, failure to display current tag
Augustus Blackburn, 24, Canadian — Obstructing officer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Alyssa D. Tubby, 32, Eufaula — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Justin Duane Durbin, 22, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, falsely personate another to create liability
Terry Lee Branam Jr., 34, Krebs — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Ralph Allen Maynard, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Charles Thomas Martin Jr., 29, Alderson — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jaime Chacon Arellano, 35, Canadian — Burglary in the first degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation
Allyson Hope Butterbaugh, 26, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Gabriel Flores Vargas, 54, McAlester received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Hannah Lynn Foley, 19, Gautier, Mississippi, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raven Deshawn Crandell, 22, McAlester, received two 18-month deferred sentences for two counts of assault and battery.
Robert Norman Kious Jr., 60, Canadian, received an 18-month deferred sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Corry Lee Nelson, 35, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Aaron Garett Pickett, 33, McAlester, was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the second degree.
Matthew Paul Gillis, 47, McAlester, received a seven-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree and a five-year concurrent suspended sentence for knowingly receiving stolen property.
Doneisha Brown, 24, no address given, received a four-year deferred sentence for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Brandon Joe Budzinsky, 37, McAlester, received three concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, interference with emergency telephone call, and domestic assault and battery by strangulation. A kidnapping charge was dismissed with approval from the victim, according to court documents.
