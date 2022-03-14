This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
James T. Andrews, 54, Alderson — Possess firearm while under the influence, public intoxication
Misty Barentine, 40, Thorton, Arkansas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Marco Dane Walters, 30, Quinton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Yamile Villegas, 22, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Marcus Dalanzo Weaver, 48, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer
David L. Moore, 45, Garfield, Arkansas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Samuel David Golden, 19, Ashland — Obstructing officer
Zachary Allen Miller, 34, McAlester — Public intoxication
James Edward Klembara, 35, McAlester — Obstructing officer, public intoxication, threaten to perform act of violence
Charles Anthony Joyce Jr., 26, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, improper walking on roadway
Robert David Knight, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Brandon Ray Vails, 33, Crowder — Public intoxication
Gilbert Ray Crain, 53, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, operating vehicle with expired tag
Jimmy D. Bierman, 45, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
William Glen Foster, 41, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Larry Dale Jennings, 47, Cassville, Missouri — Threaten to perform act of violence
Kathleen Anderson, 48, Crowder — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Tandy Kelly Baker, 38, Stuart — Assault and battery
Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 24, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Todd Charles Walker, 40, Daisy — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, obstructing officer, driving without a valid driver’s license
Jessica J. Simmons, 42. McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, obstructing an officer
Sara Michelle Hicks, 30, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Amanda Aleene Clemens, 28, Oklahoma City — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Timothy Shaun Coppick, 55, Eufaula — Child endangerment by driving under the influence x2, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Spencer Allen Gatlin, 53, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery x2, public intoxication
Samuel David Golden, 19, Ashland — Escape from arrest or detention, brining contraband into jail/penal institution
Amanda Shinn, 42, Krebs — Child endangerment by actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence, actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor
Franklin Robert Cheyenne, 38, Krebs — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Bryce Wayne Day, 30, Hartshorne — Failure to comply with sex offender registration
Promise-Faith Nicole Glover, 25, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Rigoverto Caballero, 41, Buffalo Grove, Illinois — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, grand larceny
Richard A. Lynch, 32, Haileyville — Domestic assault and batter with a dangerous weapon
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Anthony Christopher Perez, 41, Phoenix, Arizona, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.
Joey L. Whorton, 47, Arpelar, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Holly Lynn Doak, 41, Haileyville, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gabreul Sibartha Joslin, 45, Hartshorne, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked along with a 30-day stay in a rehab facility.
Rachel Marie Cooley, 23, McAlester, was sentenced to 30-days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Brittany Nichole McKay, 33, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Edward Paul Rose, 59, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Aaron J. Foote, 51, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, was sentenced to 86 days in the Pittsburg County Jail for escaping from Department of Corrections.
A 2010 charge of possession of controlled substance-marijuana and driving with license suspended were dismissed against Terry McCrary, 48, Red Oak, Texas.
A 2012 charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer were dismissed against October Dawn Gunion, 46, McAlester.
Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Jeffrey James Cregan, 40, Muskogee.
Failure to register as a sex offender was dismissed against D’Angelo Springs, 33, McAlester, after Springs provided proof of compliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.