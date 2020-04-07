This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged. 

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Randy W. Alberson, 39, McAlester — Public intoxication

Billy Stacks, 56, McAlester — Domestic abuse – assault and battery

Curtis Jason Sadler, 46, Beggs — Obstructing officer, resting a police officer

Laura Gwenvere, 50, Checotah — Driving a motor vehicle under the influence causing personal injury accident, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Andrew Martin Nylin, 20, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Gregory Dale Buchanan, 42, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Micah Rashaud Washington, 40, Atoka — Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Rhiannon Whitworth, 19, McAlester — Aggravated assault and battery

Jordan Shea Hamilton, 27, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic abuse

Matthew Nolan Kiesewetter, 45, Hartshorne — Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor

Donna Paulette Ray, 45, McAlester — Larceny from the house

Jonathan Shane Powell, 29, Kiowa — Intimidation of witness

Dustin Chase Coker, 34, Clayton — Larceny from a house

Andy Matthew Hyden, 42, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Tanya Lynn Pogue, 27, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument

Robbie Houser, 47, Sapulpa — Larceny from the house, unauthorized use of a credit card

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, and transporting opened container of beer were dismissed against Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 32, Red Oak, Texas.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

None.

Tags

Recommended for you