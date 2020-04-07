This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Randy W. Alberson, 39, McAlester — Public intoxication
Billy Stacks, 56, McAlester — Domestic abuse – assault and battery
Curtis Jason Sadler, 46, Beggs — Obstructing officer, resting a police officer
Laura Gwenvere, 50, Checotah — Driving a motor vehicle under the influence causing personal injury accident, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Andrew Martin Nylin, 20, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Gregory Dale Buchanan, 42, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Micah Rashaud Washington, 40, Atoka — Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Rhiannon Whitworth, 19, McAlester — Aggravated assault and battery
Jordan Shea Hamilton, 27, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic abuse
Matthew Nolan Kiesewetter, 45, Hartshorne — Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Donna Paulette Ray, 45, McAlester — Larceny from the house
Jonathan Shane Powell, 29, Kiowa — Intimidation of witness
Dustin Chase Coker, 34, Clayton — Larceny from a house
Andy Matthew Hyden, 42, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Tanya Lynn Pogue, 27, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument
Robbie Houser, 47, Sapulpa — Larceny from the house, unauthorized use of a credit card
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, and transporting opened container of beer were dismissed against Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 32, Red Oak, Texas.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None.
