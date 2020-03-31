Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — March 23-27, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Audryanna Danielle Avendano, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny
Randall Tad Bowden, 35, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jesse Edward Perkins, 35, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument
Johnny Ray Sharp, 38, Tulsa — Driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked
Richard Dean William Anderson, 29, Canadian — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jorge Frias-Salazar, no age given, Huntsville, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Lucas Lorenza Nail, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to wear seatbelt
Anthony Joseph Martinez, 31, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Chad Hurley, no age or address given — Public intoxication
Zachary Donn Schultz, 24, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Dewey Dean Cothern, 33, Alderson — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Timothy John Miller, 42, no address given — Trafficking in illegal drugs, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Matthew Corey Weatherford, 34, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000
Robert Wayne Busse, 61, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon
Austin Isaac Furr, 19, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections
Lee Charles Moore, 43, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, child endangerment – permitting abuse x4, burglary in the second degree
Jennifer Jameson, 42, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after felony conviction, barricading a door, unlawful use of police radio
Elijah Allan Merced, 21, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Axton Chase Cook, 27, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Kristina Laura Wilson, 34, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, dumping trash on public/private property, Burglary in the second degree
Russell Don Holcomb, 46, Atoka — Burglary in the second degree
Benjamine Wayne Hogan, 21, Atoka — Burglary in the second degree
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Adriana Nichole Ibarra, 31, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Gina Marie Dangelillo, 20, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy Allen Cantrell II, 41, Mullhan, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing officer.
