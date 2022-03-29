This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
William Bryant Pope, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Joe Lewis Burns, 42, McAlester — Brining contraband into jail/penal institution, falsely personate another to create liability
Marcus Tyler Pingleton, 24, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Joe Gene Colwick, 38, McAlester — Kidnapping, plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence, domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor
Michael Rashad Davis, 29, Krebs — Feloniously pointing firearm, kidnapping x6
John Edward Price, 43, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, destroying evidence
Dana Michelle Foley, 41, no address provided — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jody Pruitt, 52, McAlester — First degree rape by instrumentation, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age, forcible oral sodomy
Krystal M. Roberts, 30, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, child abuse
Cody David Steidley, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Emily Dawn Anson, 23, Hartshorne — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, bribing an officer
Kenneth Joe Norton, 44, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Charles E. Sumpter, 21, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, malcious injury to property under $1,000
Jason Brent Clifton, 45, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Savannah Cheyenne Clark, 25, Longtown — Public intoxication
Adrienne Dae Clifton, 36, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor
William Claude Gregory, 49, Oklahoma City — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer
Kaylee Looper, 21, McAlester — Protective order violation
Victoria Grace Smith, 22, no address given — Public intoxication
Erin Mortrese Robinson, 25, Lenexa, Kansas — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Marcus Tyler Pingleton, 24, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Daniel Eugene Haws, 27, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Michael Tharp, 25, Pittsburg — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Marina Waldron, 50, McAlester — Destroying evidence, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to keep right
Bobby D. Justice Jr., 36, Bartlesville — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt
Alin Pavia, 42, Allen, Texas — Possession of illegal game x4, hunting without a hunting license
Adrian Espinoza Valles, 40, Odessa, Texas — Possession of illegal game x4, hunting without a hunting license
Meagan Short, 30, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay all taxes due to state, failure to wear a seatbelt
Aubrey C. Gibson, 29, Hartshorne — Trespassing after being forbidden
George Clarence Swboni, 52, Haywood — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Dustin Michael Williams, 39, Quinton — Driving with license revoked, texting and driving
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Sherry Asher, 38, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for two counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Mackenzie Barrow, 26, McAlester, received two one-year deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rachael Y. Heathcock, 45, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Alvin Keith Donaldson, 58, Eufaula, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication after the charge was reduced from driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Alex James Davidson, 45, Hartshorne, received four one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked x2, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer along with a two-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
James T. Andrews, 54, Alderson, received a six-month suspended sentence for possess firearm while under the influence along with a fine and court costs for public intoxication.
Joseph Allen Albertson, 59, Alderson, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.
Anthony Lee Daniels, 49, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Outraging public decency was dismissed against Ian Boyd, 33, McAlester in the interest of justice.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to signal on turning were dismissed against
Courtney Charles Hammers, 39, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
A 2016 charge of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Michael Jon Jones Medley, 35, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Mackenzie Barrow, 26, McAlester, received a four-year deferred sentence for false declaration of ownership in pawn with a condition of probation being the successful completion of drug rehabilitation. Counts of burglary in the second degree and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were dismissed against Barrow.
Joshua Murle Ross, 20, Moore, received a two-year deferred sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle.
James Curtis Shull, 25, McAlester, received a four-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 2019 charge of omitting to provide for a minor child and a 2020 charge of failure to register as a sex offender was dismissed against Carmen Millard Johnson Jr., 38, McAlester.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Jacob Shelton, 20, McAlester, in the interest of justice.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Levi Shelton, 19, McAlester, in the interest of justice.
Failure to register as a sex offender was dismissed against Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 60, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Obtaining property by fraud or deception over $1,000 was dismissed against Courtney Charles Hammers, 39, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.