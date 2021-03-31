This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jeromey Dion Zimmerman, 42, Ada — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer
Jerry Beauchamp, 20, Haileyville — Public intoxication, disturbing the peace
Kayla Branam, 31, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Michael Brown, 56, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Ryan Chrispen, 36, Sawyer — Public intoxication
Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Robert Lyn Crocker, 46, Wilburton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Colby Andrew Davis, 33, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Stephen Denton, 31, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Matthew Fyfe, 30, East Moline, Illinois — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, resisting a police officer
Tammy Gay Green, 56, Stigler — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jesse Lee Grove, 46, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Carter D. Haskins, 33, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Aaron L. Higgins, 52, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Benjamin Dale James, 30, McAlester — Public intoxication
Donna Elizabeth Johnson, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Petit larceny
Zachary Ryan Laurent, 24, Calvin — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt
Christopher Robinson Long, 27, McAlester — Assault and battery
Joseph Tyler McClellan, 29, Holdenville — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jameson Dale Murray, 30, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Cody Alan Newman, 30, McAlester — Resisting an officer, public intoxication, disturbing the peace
Daniel Dean Palmer, 31, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Alex William Patterson, 18, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Clifford Dell Pepper, 33, Haileyville — Protective order violation
Brian D. Quinlan, 50, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Michael Lynn Robinson, 28, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Wolf Robinson, 27, Oilton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Rickey Joe Rose, 67, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Kristina Laura Wilson, 35, McAlester — Receiving, holding, or concealing lost or mislaid card
Levi Austin Wilson, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brittany Faye Boatright, 29, Krebs — Grand larceny
Michael Wayne Bush, 51, Eufaula — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Robin Jlynn Carter, 49, Defrauding an innkeeper
Checotah Wade Cole, 26, Checotah — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Mark Wayne Crawley, 55, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, Haileyville — Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2
Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, eluding/attempting to elude police officer
John William Engelsen, 21, Krebs — Burglary in the first degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, protective order violation
Ronald James Fellows, 38, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
James Holt, no age given, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree, obstructing an officer
Charles J. Jones, 43, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Eddie Wayne Morris, 35, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Michael Joe Shores, 42, Ashland — Child abuse x2
Lester Leroy Young, 41, McAlester — Lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 years of age, lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Benjamin Dale James, 30, McAlester, received credit for time served and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs.
Kiefer Holloway, 21, Hartshorne, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and uttering a forged instrument.
Richaun Deionta Knox, 24, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Joshua Wayne Adams, 39, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Tommy Joe White, 57, Wilburton, received a 60-day deferred sentence for disturbing the peace.
Anthony Blaine McMath, 36, Kiowa, received an 18-month deferred sentence for knowingly concealing stolen property.
Billy J. Creel, 47, McAlester, received a four-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Russell Cornelius McGee, 55, Savanna, received a two-year suspended sentence for sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.
Michael Kenneth Herring, 26, Blue Springs, Missouri, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle and endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police and a two-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Rafieal Sinclair Conway, 31, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Mindie Pevehouse, 41, Webbers Falls, received a three-year deferred sentence for child endangerment by driving under the influence, a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Billy J. Creel, 47, McAlester, received four concurrent four-year deferred sentences for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon P. Walker, 22, Noble, received a four-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution. Counts of possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution and possession of contraband in penal institution were dismissed.
Dustin N. Mosely, 18. Porum, received a three-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Kal-El Antwoine Beckham, 33, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for falsely personate another to create liability and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Gary Lee Bowling III, 20, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability and a one-year deferred sentence for carrying weapons.
