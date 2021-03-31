Pittsburg County

The Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Jeromey Dion Zimmerman, 42, Ada — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer

Jerry Beauchamp, 20, Haileyville — Public intoxication, disturbing the peace

Kayla Branam, 31, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Michael Brown, 56, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Ryan Chrispen, 36, Sawyer — Public intoxication

Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Robert Lyn Crocker, 46, Wilburton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Colby Andrew Davis, 33, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Stephen Denton, 31, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Matthew Fyfe, 30, East Moline, Illinois — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, resisting a police officer

Tammy Gay Green, 56, Stigler — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Jesse Lee Grove, 46, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Carter D. Haskins, 33, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Aaron L. Higgins, 52, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Benjamin Dale James, 30, McAlester — Public intoxication

Donna Elizabeth Johnson, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Petit larceny

Zachary Ryan Laurent, 24, Calvin — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt

Christopher Robinson Long, 27, McAlester — Assault and battery

Joseph Tyler McClellan, 29, Holdenville — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Jameson Dale Murray, 30, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Cody Alan Newman, 30, McAlester — Resisting an officer, public intoxication, disturbing the peace

Daniel Dean Palmer, 31, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Alex William Patterson, 18, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Clifford Dell Pepper, 33, Haileyville — Protective order violation

Brian D. Quinlan, 50, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Michael Lynn Robinson, 28, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Wolf Robinson, 27, Oilton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Rickey Joe Rose, 67, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Kristina Laura Wilson, 35, McAlester — Receiving, holding, or concealing lost or mislaid card

Levi Austin Wilson, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Brittany Faye Boatright, 29, Krebs — Grand larceny

Michael Wayne Bush, 51, Eufaula — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Robin Jlynn Carter, 49, Defrauding an innkeeper

Checotah Wade Cole, 26, Checotah — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Mark Wayne Crawley, 55, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, Haileyville — Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2

Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, eluding/attempting to elude police officer

John William Engelsen, 21, Krebs — Burglary in the first degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, protective order violation

Ronald James Fellows, 38, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

James Holt, no age given, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree, obstructing an officer

Charles J. Jones, 43, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Eddie Wayne Morris, 35, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Michael Joe Shores, 42, Ashland — Child abuse x2

Lester Leroy Young, 41, McAlester — Lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 years of age, lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Benjamin Dale James, 30, McAlester, received credit for time served and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs.

Kiefer Holloway, 21, Hartshorne, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and uttering a forged instrument.

Richaun Deionta Knox, 24, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for petit larceny.

Joshua Wayne Adams, 39, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Tommy Joe White, 57, Wilburton, received a 60-day deferred sentence for disturbing the peace.

Anthony Blaine McMath, 36, Kiowa, received an 18-month deferred sentence for knowingly concealing stolen property.

Billy J. Creel, 47, McAlester, received a four-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Russell Cornelius McGee, 55, Savanna, received a two-year suspended sentence for sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.

Michael Kenneth Herring, 26, Blue Springs, Missouri, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle and endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police and a two-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property over $1,000.

Rafieal Sinclair Conway, 31, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Mindie Pevehouse, 41, Webbers Falls, received a three-year deferred sentence for child endangerment by driving under the influence, a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Billy J. Creel, 47, McAlester, received four concurrent four-year deferred sentences for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Brandon P. Walker, 22, Noble, received a four-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution. Counts of possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution and possession of contraband in penal institution were dismissed.

Dustin N. Mosely, 18. Porum, received a three-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Kal-El Antwoine Beckham, 33, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for falsely personate another to create liability and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Gary Lee Bowling III, 20, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability and a one-year deferred sentence for carrying weapons.

