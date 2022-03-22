This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Joshua Taylor Welch, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Jonathan Kinsey, 26, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Kelli Renae Fender, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Brian Allen Johnson, 41, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Gerald Thomas Scott, 40, McAlester — Assault on detention officer, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Edward Paul Rose, 59, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Brian A. Shull, 23, Savanna — Petit larceny
York W. Sims, 35, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Darrell Jones, 41, Quinton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Joseph Allen Albertson, 59, Alderson — Protective order violation
Anthony Lee Daniels, 49, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Cody Buck Wageman, 40, Canadian — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Misty Dawn Gentry, 31, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security verification, fail to report address change to DPS, improper driving on divided highway
Kirsten Glass, 25, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, public intoxication
Paul Matthew Maney, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Tamara D. Winkler, 53, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Dominque Contral Williams, 27, unknown address — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving without a valid driver’s license
Irvin Wayne Roach, 45, Haileyville — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer
Chrisla Diane Durrett-Mixon, 35, McAlester — Enabling child abuse
Eric Eugene Pierce, 39, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, feloniously pointing firearm, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, threaten to perform act of violence
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jerrod Jerome Scott, 40, Kiowa, was sentenced to six-days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for disturbing the peace while intoxicated.
Anthony Kline, 32, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sarah Rachel Dunn, 40, Hartshorne, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
David L. Moore, 45, Garfield, Arkansas, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gilbert Ray Crain, 53, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devone Kierre Moton, 33, Oklahoma City, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
John Edward Price, 43, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Christopher Lee Willey, 45, no address given, was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence for acts resulting in gross injury after a felony charge was of burglary in the second degree was reduced.
