This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Dylan Robert Coulter, 50, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Michael Paul King, 25, Roland — Trespassing after being forbidden, obstructing officer, resisting officer
Allison Jo Sewell, 32, Eufaula — Protective order violation
Tommy Joe White, 57, Wilburton — Disturbing the peace
Randy Linn Emberton, 33, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandy Black, 38, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Nicolas Bray, 25, Farmerville, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding-posted zone
Guy Kenneth Brightmon, 53, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Alvin Donaldson, 57, Colbert — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to signal on turn
Samantha Burns, 25, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Alyssa D. Tubby, 33, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Caleb T. Brooks, 31, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Tremayne Alexander Parison, 23, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2
Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffry Allen Key, no age given, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
James Paul Fletcher, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of paraphernalia
Anthony Blaine McMath, 36, Kiowa — Knowingly concealing stolen property
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Travis Allen Brown, 27, Riverside, California — Shooting with intent to kill
Kevin Paul Cromier, 51, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, use of surveillance equipment in commission of a crime, knowingly concealing stolen property
Erasmo Corona Quintero, 46, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene of accident involving damage, no valid drivers license
Christopher Earl Anders, 49, no address given — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Bo Timothy Brandes, 32, Burlington, Kansas — Feloniously pointing firearm
Justus Darwin Darrow, 36, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Juliann Marie Richardson, 54, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transportation of opened container of alcoholic beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping
BJ Bond Mahoney, 37, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication
Tremayne Alexander Parison, 23, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree
Kaylee Bennett, 23, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Alexander W. Collier, 22, McAlester — Second degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Dionna Danyelle Deweese, 23, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Clint Lefay Parker, 30, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Ronald Brian Craig, 52, New Caney, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, speeding-posted zone, failure to move to no-adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicle
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Brian Michael Blankenship, 32, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and a five-year suspended sentence for false declaration of ownership in pawn.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Christopher Shannon McLennan, 33, McAlester, received a three-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction to run concurrent with a a two-year sentence in ODOC for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Larceny of an automobile, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against McLennan due to the failure of the prosecution witness to appear.
Morgan Lane Eller, 21, McAlester, received a 15-year sentence in ODOC custody for robbery in the first degree.
Christopher M. Gossett, 35, Krebs, received a one-year deferred sentence after a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation was reduced to misdemeanor domestic assault and battery.
Austin Don Shiew, 32, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for grand larceny.
Lloyd Dwayne Ary, 49, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for kidnapping with all but the first 70 days to be served in the Pittsburg County Jail.
