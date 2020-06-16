This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Benjamin Ralph Allen Jr., 39, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Jesse Burchham, 62, Eufaula — Public intoxication
Caleb Dean Whorton, 23, Indianola — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, preventing emergency telephone call, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Connor Quinn Ross, 19, McAlester — Public intoxication
James Dalton Ross, 23, McAlester — Public intoxication
Daniel Islas, 38, Corsicana, Texas — Driving with license suspended
Jerry Mathews, 71, McAlester — Public intoxication
Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden, petit larceny
Heather Lynne Howard, 42, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Phillip A. Trimm, 50, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Kentavon Romon Hawkins, 20, Dallas, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Christopher Don Johnson, 36, no address given — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Robert Demond Hearst, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Rene Cardoza, 29, Little Elm, Texas — Knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance-marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Summer Gayle Nunnelelee, 39, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine, trespass after being forbidden
Billy Don Stacks, 56, Kiowa — Protective order violation
Sean Brooks Rowell, 37, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joyce M. Barron, 60, Salem Wood, Delaware — Driving with license suspended, failure to maintain insurance or security
Brian Allen Johnson, 40, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Dominique Rose Cooke, 23, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Anthony David Morgan, 59, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Jeremy Leflore, 34, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Sandra Lee Woodward, 57, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Devone Kierre Moton, 31, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
John William Heinen, 27, Lexington — Burglary in the second degree, obstructing officer, public intoxication
Jonathan Tanner Merrick, 19, McAlester — Sexual battery
Rene Cardoza, 29, Little Elm, Texas — Knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Ethan Ray Roberts, 22, Poteau — Possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony, obstructing officer
Ashley Brooke Thomason, 35, McAlester — Prisoner placing body fluid on a detention officer, obstructing officer
Mark Edward Day Jr., 50, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse, domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property over $1,000, second degree robbery
Joshua David Nix, 28, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving
Silas Evin Stufflebean, 26, McAlester — Third degree arson
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Michael Wayne Maisano, 53, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Catheryn Michelle Bucher, 44, Savanna, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Bryant Pope, 46, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Dalton James Earhart, 31, McAlester, was ordered to serve two weekends in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Nathan Andrew Turner, 29, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Tyler Joseph Dungan Norton, 25, McAlester, received two concurrent 90-day suspended sentences for petit larceny and unauthorized use of a credit card.
Tamarion Dejhun Adamson, 26, Oklahoma City, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed after Adamson showed proof of license reinstatement.
Alex Ray Lynn Howser, 21, Hugo, received a nine-month suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Daniel Islas, 37, Corsicana, Texas, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license suspended.
Jesse Burchham, 62, Eufaula, received a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Kentavon Romon Hawkins, 20, Dallas, Texas, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Devone Kierre Moton, 31, McAlester, received a one-year sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
James Christopher Good, 54, McAlester, received five concurrent 20 year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 10 years in and 10 years out for two counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of rape by instrumentation, showing obscene material to a minor, and lewd molestation.
Catheryn Michelle Bucher, 44, Savanna, received a 10-year suspended sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs.
Bryce Miller, 17, McAlester, was sentenced to 20 years in ODOC custody for second degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct.
Deanna Marie Caldwell, 53, McAlester, received three concurrent 10-year sentences in the custody of ODOC for three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Caldwell will serve 5 in/5 out.
Daniel Verdadero, 33, McAlester, was sentenced to participate in the District 18 Drug Court program for larceny from the house. If successful, Verdadero will received a five-year deferred sentence. Failure to complete will result in a five-year sentence in the custody of ODOC.
William Bryant Pope, 46, McAlester, received two concurrent two-year sentences with all but the first 90 days in ODOC custody for domestic abuse-assault and battery and unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Chase Bradford, 31, no address given, was sentenced to participate in the District 18 Drug Court program for grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, and falsely personate another to create liability. If successful, Bradford will receive a seven-year deferred sentence. Failure to complete will result in a 13-year sentence in ODOC custody.
A charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was reduced to misdemeanor domestic assault and battery against Kevin Paul Pietzyk, 31, Broken Bow. Pietzyk received a two-year deferred sentence.
Justin Alden Bale, 31, Hartshorne, received a four-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Joe Keith Chase, 58, Eufaula, received three concurrent deferred three-year deferred sentences for prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, attempt to escape from arrest or detention and disturbing the peace.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against David Mark Stauffer, 58, McAlester.
Aggravated assault and battery was dismissed against Rhiannon Whitworth, 19, McAlester.
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Misty McEvers, 40, Hartshorne.
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Larry Tannehill, 58, McAlester.
Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute was dismissed and refiled as a misdemeanor against Devone Kierre Moton, 31, McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.