This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Hector Lorenzo Ruiz, 32, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, preventing emergency telephone call
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny
Trina Lyn Miller, 45, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Synethia Laann Slaughter, 41, Oklahoma City — Possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Bobby Ray Gerhart, 38, Hartshorne — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer
Jorge Emiliano Guerrero Corona, 24, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
James Albert Hale, 45, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Robin Whitham, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
William Adam Montana, 46, McAlester — Obstructing officer, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting an officer
Iris Lane Bringinggood, 36, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Alex William Patterson, 18, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer, resisting an officer
Rebecca Lee Admire, 49, Krebs — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Joey Allen Cirar, 65, Wilburton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence
Laynee Michelle Crawley, 29, McAlester — Public intoxication
Anthony Richison, 40, Hartshorne — Threaten to perform act of violence
Lauren Michelle Spivey, 37, Kiowa — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua James Rowell, 34, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, uttering forged instrument
Jason Todd Vanmeter, 44, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle
Danny Curtis Campbell, 37, no address given — Obstructing officer, public intoxication
Sheela Bradford, no age or address given — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brittany Faye Boatright, 30, Krebs — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Dustin Tyler Suter, 38, Kiowa — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, public intoxication
Daniel Pitchford, 30, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Richard David Stephenson, 56, Bentonville, Arkansas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to pay taxes due to state
Eric R. Sanchez, 33, Albuquerque, New Mexico — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Amanda McCarrol, 38, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Benjamin Grant Matthews, 40, Oklahoma City — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Melanie Leffler, 49, McAlester — Larceny from the house
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Robert Michael Bushman, 33, Muskogee, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Charles C. Tinsley, 55, Eufaula, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.
Sabrina Lachelle Seals, 28, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.
James R. Alford, 34, Lebanon, Missouri, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for reckless driving and malicious injury to property under $1,000, a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden, and a 30-day suspended sentence for driving without a valid driver’s license set to begin once Alford is released from the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Makayla Raye Simmons, 20, Eufaula, received an 18-month deferred sentence for contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Devan Maynard, 19, Canadian, received an 18-month deferred sentence for contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Melinda Dawn Walker, 52, Eufaula, received an 18-month deferred sentence for contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Russell Alan Helmer, 56, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Richard Harris Hammersberg, 36, McAlester, due to the failure of the witness to cooperate.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Michael Eugene Ashlock Jr., 43, McAlester, received two concurrent eight-year suspended sentences for distribution of controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
Danell Joann Brak, 37, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a 10-year suspended sentence for falsely personate another to create liability, and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation were dismissed against James Roosevelt Heck, 33, McAlester, due to the failure of the victim to cooperate.
