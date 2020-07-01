This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jerrod Jerome Scott, 38, Kiowa — Disturbing the peace while intoxicated
Stephanie Anne Nelson, 37, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, trespass after being forbidden
Jason Dewayne Farris, 41, Pottsboro, Texas — Petit larceny
Stacie Renae Borrenkott, 29, Krebs — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace while intoxicated
Alan Rhine III, 35, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Matthew P. Gillis, 47, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Ted Howell, 44, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Joshua James Rowell, 33, Blanco — Trespassing after being forbidden
Hayden Charles Williams, 24, McAlester — Protective order violation x2
Douglas E. Smitherman II, 43, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Abraham Elias Golden, 48, Stuart — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
James William Shotwell Jr., 52, McAlester — Protective order violation
Elijah Allan Merced, 22, McAlester — Petit larceny
Matthew Cooley, 30, McAlester — Reckless conduct with firearm
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Rylee Jo Beck, 18, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence of drugs, obstructing officer, transporting open bottle or container of liquor
Steven Dupree, 40, McAlester — First degree rape-victim under age 16, contributing to the delinquency of minors, child sexual abuse, child abuse
Tracia Leiann Hafsaas, 30, McAlester — Larceny of motor vehicle
Jason Ross Nichols, 31, Krebs — Larceny from the house
Austin Douglas Jones, 25, Leakey, Kansas — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm while on supervision by DOC, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Robert Adams, 30, Porum — Stalking
Michael M. Madama, 46, Eufaula — Stalking
Jay Allen Cromwell, 52, Indianola — Aggravated assault and battery
James L. Visotski, 35, Ashland — Grand larceny
William Thomas Morgan, 22, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jordan Gayton, 28, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Jeremiah Dewayne Jones, 29, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Stacie Renae Borrenkott, 29, Krebs — Burglary in the second degree
Ralph Allen Maynard, 42, Kiowa — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jaquez Efran Rodriguez, 32, Tulsa, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving without a driver’s license.
Caleb Joseph Carney, 24, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden and a six-month suspended sentence for petty larceny.
Jeremy Lane Melton, 35, Longtown, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for public intoxication.
Athen Wayne Phifer, 43, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Crockett Bryan Warren, 56, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Steven Nichols Perrone, 47, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Elane Myrl Billingsley, 52, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jason Ross Nichols, 31, Krebs, received a six-month suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Travis Blaine Smart, 31, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Robert Demond Hearst, 39, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Summer Gayle Nunnelee, 39, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences with all but three weekends in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and trespass after being forbidden.
Curtis L. White, 38, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and trespassing after being forbidden.
A 2014 charge of larceny of merchandise from retailer was dismissed against Gabrielle Ralene Dawn Brown, 25, Wilburton.
A 2015 charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed against Willie Ray Whorton, 47, Oklahoma City.
A 2017 charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence was dismissed against Chad Everett Guy, 37, Wilburton.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer, petit larceny, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Brian Johnson, 40, McAlester.
Petty larceny was dismissed against Michael Joe Lardi, 39, McAlester.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Kellie De Ann Holcomb, 54, Indianola.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Todd Joseph Porche, 44, McAlester.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Thomas Anthony Smith, 21, McAlester.
Assault and battery was dismissed against Richard R. Blackman, 36, Savanna per the victim’s request.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Daniel Eugene Timmerman, 37, Krebs, received a 15-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Anthony Paul Graziani, 55, Eufaula, received a 15-year sentence will all but the first five years suspended for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, meaning Graziani will serve five years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Brian Johnson, 40, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for falsely personate another to create liability and a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. Johnson was also sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Burglary in the second degree was reduced to misdemeanor breaking and entering against Jose Cordova, 29, Irving, Texas, who received a one-year suspended sentence.
Harboring a fugitive from justice was reduced to misdemeanor obstructing officer against Alan Katie Presley, 38, Eufaula, who received a one-year suspended sentence.
Athen Wayne Phifer, 43, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Silas Evin Stufflebean, 26, McAlester, received a six-year suspended sentence for third-degree arson.
Whittany Nicole Letourneau, 30, Tahlequah, received two five-year deferred sentences for uttering forged instrument and knowingly receiving stolen property.
Dawn Alicia Phifer, 61, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Sarah Jo Hash, 30, Poteau, was ordered into the District 18 Drug Court for grand larceny. If successful, Hash will receive a one-year deferred sentence. Unsuccessful completion of the program will result in a two-year sentence in the custody of ODOC.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was reduced to misdemeanor domestic assault and battery against Andrew Martin Nylin, 20, McAlester, who received an 18-month deferred sentence.
Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Michael Joseph Roy Durham, 44, Quinton, due to prosecutors not being able to meet their burden.
Feloniously pointing firearm was dismissed against Matthew Lane Cooley, 30, McAlester.
Possession of stolen vehicle was dismissed against Krysten Amber Nicole Crain, 30, Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Daniel Eugene Timmermam, 37, Krebs.
