This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Valerie Kios, 61, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, failure to keep to the right, failure to stop for yield sign
Crescencio Villegas-Jaimes, 39, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to keep to right
Walter Ray Block, 28, no address given — Driving while license suspended
Victor David Montaz, 47, Canutillo, Texas — Leaving scene of accident-damaged fixture
Joleta Lynn Maynard, 41, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Amanda Renee Luman-Jewel, 38, Wardville — Public intoxication
Marcella Roberts, 49, Hartshorne — Outraging public decency
Frank W. Rumbaugh, 57, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding-posted zone
Frankie Dale Twyman, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Carl D. Disilvestro, 28, Quinton — Protective order violation
Lacey Dianna Kilpatrick, 27, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Ashley Nacole Henderson, 33, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Nefi Lehi Illescas, 24, Plano, Texas — Transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving without a valid driver’s license
James Orlando Eugene McDaniel, 28, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000, driving with license suspended
Carlos Moreno, 43, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, reckless conduct with firearm
Jeffrey Dean Rich, 43, McAlester — Reckless conduct with firearm
Michael David Betts, 35, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Harmony T. Catton, 37, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
Jordan Blake Trover, 31, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden x2
Derek Elmo Parish, 33, McAlester — Public intoxication
Wesley Darrell Free, 66, McAlester — Assault and battery
Cory Hanks Hart, 45, Stigler — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, speeding-posted zone
Samuel Wayne Williams, 40, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Marco Dane Walters, 29, Quinton — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, assault and battery
Cameron Cole Bennett, 21, Coalgate — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Garrett Cooper, 28, Stuart — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Sierra A. Shipman, 18, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Alyssa Tubby, 33, Canadian — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Brian W. Thompson, 40, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Elisha Angela Adcock, 24, Eufaula — Assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing officer
Daniel Lee Thompson, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene of accident involving damage
Daniel Aaron Merritt, 41, Newalla — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Jerry Ray Luna, 37, Canadian — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Ronald Gene Ryan, 82, McAlester — Rape by instrumentation, sodomy victim under 16 years, lewd molestation
Dillon Stufflebean, 29, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm
Jason Lonnell Harris, 41, Tulsa — Larceny from a person, preventing emergency telephone call
Isaiah M. Kaulaity, 24, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Assault and battery on correctional officer, possession of contraband by inmate
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Phillip J. Randazzo, 34, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Darrell Eugene Pace, 39, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Justin Shayne Blasengame, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended.
Iris Lane Bringinggood, 36, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Danny Curtis Campbell, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Thomas Wayne Wilhem, 42, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jonathan James Tubbs, 40, McAlester, was sentenced to life in prison with parole for first-degree murder.
Stalking was dismissed against Charles Robert Adams, 31, Porum, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, possession of contraband by an inmate, and bringing contraband into penal institution were dismissed against Sigmund James, Oklahoma State Penitentiary, pending further investigation.
Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution and bringing contraband into penal institution were dismissed against Kayte R. Moore, 32, McAlester, pending further investigation.
Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution and bringing contraband into penal institution were dismissed against Samantha Anderson, 38, McAlester, pending further investigation.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Alixandra Morgan Armstrong, 31, Hartshorne, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Janice Marshall, 35, McAlester, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Phillip J. Randazzo, 34, McAlester, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
