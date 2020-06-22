Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — June 15-19, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Rodney Adams, 36, Holdenville — Possession of a controlled substance, actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor
Clint Lefay Parker, 29, Indianola — Possession of a controlled substance
Timothy Wayne Garner Jr., 28, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Julia Ann Windsor, 50, McAlester — Public intoxication
Sierra Kay Flores, 24, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Chase Parker Woods, 23, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation in presence of minor
Samantha Bali Parks, 31, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Toi Lynn Bidwell, 35, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Buffy Tennille Crawley, 43, Oklahoma City — Trespass after being forbidden
Nicholas Gebhart Halkias, 40, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Kevin Duane Burns, 30, Stigler — Obstructing officer, public intoxication
Douglas E. Smitherman II, 43, McAlester — Public intoxication
Terry Allen Miller, 59, McAlester — Petit larceny
Jeremiah Dewayne Jones, 29, McAlester —Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing after being forbidden
Alexander W. Collier, 21, McAlester —Careless driving, failure to carry insurance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt
Daniel Verdadero, 33, McAlester —Petit larceny
Curtis L. White, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespassing after being forbidden, disturbing the peace while intoxicated
Wayne Allen Vandyke, 65, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden, trespass after being forbidden
Brandon Kyle Watson, 34, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Ariel C. Gardner, 28, Tulsa — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Maisy Mae Martin, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny
Michael Glenn James, 68, Haileyville — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Robert John Smith, 19, no address given — Impersonating police officer, reckless conduct with a firearm
Dillon James Russell, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Danielle Renee Smith, 29, Wagoner — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated
Jerry Wayne Matthews, 71, McAlester — Indecent exposure, actual physical control while under the influence of alcohol
Francis Joe Fry, 55, Miami — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Stoney Joe Fry, 33, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Krystal Tennile May, 32, Prior — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Robert Michael Kilpatrick, 40, Dekalb, Mississippi — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Trey Courtland Case, 27, Wilburton — Embezzlement
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 35, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Cara Beth Wood, 36, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Trevor Houston Smith, 53, Hartshorne — Felony value-false pretense/bogus check/con-game
Nikki Edward Jim, 27, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, grand larceny x2
Jeremy M. Wimmer, 25, McAlester — Feloniously pointing firearm, obstructing officer
Timothy Tyeerce Rhone, 23, McAlester — Larceny from a house
Augusta Lee Cain, 33, McAlester — Falsely personating another
Jerry Lynn Parker, 31, Atoka — Larceny from the house
Jacoby H. Foster, 33, McAlester — Bringing contraband into penal institution, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images
Seth Martin McGill, 26, Kiowa — Aggravated domestic assault and battery
Waylon Lee Winningham, 39, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Tyrec Damon Miller, 19, Raytown, Missouri — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Bobby Joe Simmons, 44, Stigler, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Aaron Lynn Hilbert, 30, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing officer.
Cesar Omar Venegas Columna, 31, McAlester, received five concurrent one-year suspended sentences for petit larceny, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, defrauding an innkeeper, malicious injury to property under $1,000, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Crystal Ann Creekmore, 35, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for uttering forged instrument.
James Leland McKibben, 44, Quinton, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for failure to obey traffic control.
Brian Douglas Garrison, 47, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael David Tharp, 23, Pittsburg, received a six-month suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
William Charles Barker Jr., 35, no address given, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Marqita J. Meneley, 39, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Adam Duerksen, 27, Eucha, received a 90-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Bryan Keith Johnson, 42, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Karla Ann Barber, 33, Stigler, received a six-month suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kevin Duane Burns, 30, Stigler, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for malicious injury to property under $1,000 and obstructing officer; two concurrent 90-day suspended sentences for two counts of assault and battery, and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Rockie Lee Cross II, 43, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Brandy Leigh Chapman, 39, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Jessica Rose Potts, 36, Wilburton, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jamie F. Ockletree, 50, Hartshorne, received a 90-day deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Julian Apolinar Mendez, 36, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Lisa Dawn Simmons, 56, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Jill Ann Lightle, 59, Muskogee, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kevin Wayne Grizzle, 49, Fort Gibson, received am 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting opened container of intoxication beverage.
Caleb Dean Whorton, 23, Indianola, received a 12-month deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, preventing emergency telephone call, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
A 2009 charge of driving with license suspended was dismissed against Montisha On Shellque Jones, 43, Tulsa.
Two 2016 counts of embezzlement were dismissed against Rockie Lee Cross II, 43, McAlester, after restitution was paid off.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Bryan Keith Nunn, 37, McAlester, at the request of the victim on condition of proof of counseling, which was shown to prosecutors.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and failure to equip motor vehicle with mirror were dismissed against Allen Christian Delgado, 20, Hartshorne.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Trent Alan Colbert, 28, Oklahoma City, received three concurrent seven-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy.
Bobby Joe Simmons, 44, Stigler, received a one-year suspended sentence for knowingly concealing stolen property.
Justin Lee Paton, 37, Eufaula, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of stolen vehicle.
Derek Donithan, 24, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence with credit for time served for child abuse.
Honestie Durbin, 30, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
Charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and threaten to perform act of violence from 2014 were dismissed against Raul Solis, 44, McAlester, after a motion to dismiss for speedy trial violations was granted.
Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Marco Dane Walters, 28, Kinta, after the drugs were not submitted to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with fax confirmation attached.
Abuse/exploitation/neglect of vulnerable adult was dismissed against Jerrod Jerome Scott, 38, Kiowa, due to the failure to the prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Burglary in the second degree, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, were dismissed against Bryce Wayne Day, 28, Hartshorne, due to insufficient evidence.
