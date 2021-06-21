This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Marcy ReeAnn Ayers, 40, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Thomas Wayne Wilheim, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny
Emerald Hampton, 22, McAlester — Petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Nichols Alexander Wilks, 31, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Cody Wayne Lightle, 21, McAlester — Petit larceny
Carla Balbina Fain, 42, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Thang Van Uk, 21, East Moline, Illinois — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Michael Wayne Carnagey, 66, Tulsa — Obstructing officer, public intoxication, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Richard Dean William Anderson, 31, McAlester — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing driver’s view, driving without a valid driver’s license
Jennifer Rae Jaggers, 43, McAlester — Loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle, joy ride
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Justin Clay, 48, Checotah — Burglary in the second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Michael Don McGinnis, 28, McAlester — Child abuse
Emanuel Campbell, 48, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Blake Chaney, 34, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery
Colton Chaney, 30, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery
Matthew Ryan Lockhart, 30, Austin, Texas — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Luis Manuel Guilhermino Alves, 53, Daytona Beach, Florida — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, running a roadblock x2, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Hether Louise Walker, 38, Checotah — Burglary in the second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Reagen C. Dickens, 19, Eufaula — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x4
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Justin Kyle Shull, 32, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Martha Marie Stephens, 65, Pearland, Texas, received a six-month suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Steven Blake Whorton, 36, McAlester, received a 60-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Ashley Nacole Henderson, 33, McAlester, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Donna Elizabeth Johnson, 48, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Trina Lyn Miller, 45, McAlester, received two concurrent 30-day deferred sentences for two counts of trespassing after being forbidden.
Eric Lee Bell, 26, Stigler, received a six-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Loretta Mae Deckard, 46, Stigler, received a six-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Synethia Laann Slaughter, 41, Oklahoma City, received an 18-month deferred sentence and ordered to complete 10 hours of community service for possession of contraband (tobacco) in penal institution or jail.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jacob Wayne Lalli, 34, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm after former conviction of felony.
