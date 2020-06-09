This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jason Wade Oss, 41, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, leaving scene of accident involving damage, failure to keep right
LaDonna Cornell Clark, 49, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card x2
Donna Faye Price, 57, McAlester — Public intoxication
Jill Ann Lightle, 59, Muskogee — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Jesse W. Wall, 48, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated
Scott Fredrick Young, 52, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
David Shannon Loveall, 55, McAlester — Calling 911 with false alarm
Tiffany Nicole Bohn, 22, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Densen Wayne Cable, 45, Eufaula — Public intoxication
Dewey Dean Cothern, 33, Alderson — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Crystal M. Haworth, 30, Oklahoma City — Public intoxication
Joe Edward Jiles, 38, Hartshorne — Petit larceny, trespass after being forbidden, public intoxication
Jennifer A. Lisle, 22, Yukon —Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Matthew Peterson, 35, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, public intoxication
Ramona Lee Ann Holland, 43, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 36, McAlester — Protective order violation
Daniel Scott Merrit, 20, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer
Clifton Peterson, 48, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Patrick Lee Peachee, 31, Garland, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Karrie Michelle Brown, 28, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability x2
Quenton Bryan Tom, 42, Wilburton — Burglary in the second degree
William James Smith, 43, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Brandon Michael Wolfe, 27, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary in the third degree
James Preston Willis, 42, McAlester — Assault and battery with a deadly weapon, malicious injury to property over $1,000
Hayden Charles Williams, 24, McAlester — Stalking, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Coby Wayne Petty, 44, McAlester — Cruelty to animals
Taylor Page Gonzales, 27, Abilene, Texas — Unauthorized use of vehicle
Steve Allen Giacomo, 64, McAlester — Record/transmit obscenity
Jonathan Andrew Konsire, 41, McAlester — Kidnapping, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, preventing emergency telephone call
Melissa Renee Welch, 25, Oktaha — Burglary in the second degree, unauthorized use of a credit card
Billy Frank Perkins, 36, Muskogee — Burglary in the third degree, unauthorized use of a credit card
Bree Angelica Osburn, 23, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding, malicious injury to property under $1,000, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Daniel Eugene Timmerman, 37, Krebs — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jason Kyle Davis, 34, Canadian, received a one-year suspended sentence for resisting an officer.
Timothy Darell James Jr., 28, Albion, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Joe Norton, 42, McAlester, received a one-year sentence under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brian Michael Graham, 37, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Tara Kathleen McDonald, 42, Ada, received three concurrent 10-year suspended sentences for trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Gene Carter, 49, Stuart, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for knowingly concealing stolen property and larceny of domestic animals/implements of husbandry.
Jason Kyle Davis, 34, Canadian, received a 10-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of vehicle.
Kobe Bryant Redway, 21, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.
A charge of child endangerment by driving under the influence was reduced to misdemeanor disturbing the peace against Victor Hugo Garcia, 38, McAlester. Hugo received a two-year deferred sentence for disturbing the peace to run concurrent with a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated.
Jordan Shea Hamilton, 27, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for kidnapping and a one-year deferred sentence for domestic abuse. Both sentences are to run concurrent with each other.
Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed and refilled as misdemeanors against Patrick Edward Tharp, 53, Pittsburg. Tharp received a one-year suspended sentence with all but the first six-months in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail or in a rehabilitative facility.
Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute-ketamine and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute were dismissed against Richard Dean Watkins, 52, McAlester.
Assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Robert Wayne Busse, 61, McAlester
Child neglect was dismissed against Starla Louise Monroe, 25, McAlester due to prosecutors not being able to meet burden.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was dismissed against Jason Kyle Davis, 34, Canadian at the request of the victim.
