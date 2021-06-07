This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
William Wayne Hawkins, 44, McAlester — Obstructing officer, calling 911 with false alarm
Eric Lee Bell, 26, Stigler — Public intoxication
Bibi H. Bhangar, 51. Sapulpa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Rosalie Jackson, 60, McAlester — Protective order violation
Loretta Mae Deckard, 46, no address given — Public intoxication
Russell Alan Helmer, 56, McAlester — Public intoxication
Robert Demand Hearst, 40, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden, obstructing officer
William Eli Ruloph, 55, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Crystal Lynn Brown, 36, Stigler — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, failure to use child restraint
Zachary Watts, 34, McAlester — Obstructing officer
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
William Charles Barker, 36, Eufaula — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Danazia Sherri Brown, 25, Muskogee — Trafficking in illegal drugs, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution x2
Alyssa Marie Dureault, 30, Norman — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Shalena N. Broadway, 29, McAlester — Felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game x5, felony value-obtaining cash by false pretenses
Jesus Manuel Cruz-Alderete, 19, Kansas City, Missouri — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sam Thomas Gawg, 18, Kansas City, Missouri — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle
Diaviant Kenyon Miller, 18, Kansas City, Missouri — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerome Alan Peek, 33, Eufaula — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Ramona Lee Ann Holland, 44, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended.
Timothy Chambers, 33, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Don Moore, 30, Whitesboro, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Bailey Brianne Sivil, 22, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Glenda R. Cohen, 66, Wetumka, received a 30-day deferred sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Brandon Ray Vails, 32, Crowder, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Deshanna Murphy, 23, Quinton, received four concurrent six-month deferred sentences for false reporting of a crime, obstructing an officer, malicious injury to property under $1,000, and threaten to perform act of violence.
David Lee Moss, 42, Tulsa, received a one-year deferred sentence for assault and battery.
Bernard Zachary Thomas Jr., 18, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Thalia Ardene Rogers, 58, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Justin Ray Bevins, 43, Hartshorne, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Jeffrey Lane Brock, 30, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification form were dismissed against Brittany Jo Reimer, 25, McAlester, due to her last name being entered into the system as “Reimere” while her actual last name is spelt “Reimer.”
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Andrea K. Johnson, 39, McAlester, due to the total amount of the bogus check was paid in full.
A charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images was dismissed against Jodi Walters, 27, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Ian Boyd, 32, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Trevon Demetrius Messner, 23, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, received a 10-year suspended sentence for escaping from department of corrections.
Mario Lee Swift, 41, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for grand larceny.
Hunter Perry, 18., Red Oak, received a five-year deferred sentence for arson in the third degree.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the delinquency to minors, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened bottle or container of liquor, two counts of posses firearm during commission of a felony, incitement to riot, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence, and leaving scene of accident involving damage were dismissed against Russell James Angeli, 25, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Alethea Renee Allen, 42, McAlester, due to the state stating it would not be able to meet its burden.
Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle was dismissed against Rocky Marcus Murdaugh Jr., 32, McAlester, due to the failure of the witness to cooperate.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Bailey Brianne Sivil, 22, McAlester.
Two counts of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were dismissed against Seth Elliott Apple, 36, McAlester, due to failure of the victim to cooperate.
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm after felony conviction, and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against William Lee Fronterhouse, 38, McAlester,
