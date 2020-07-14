Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — July 6-10, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jimmy Dean Jackson, 58, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of intoxicating liquor
Fernando Juan Carlos Espinoza, 43, Springdale, Arkansas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of intoxicating liquor
Darius A. Presley, 18, Ada — Assault and battery
James G. Jones, 57, McAlester — Assault and battery
Cody Dewayne Smith, 35, Quinton — Assault and battery
Jamall Coraon Patterson, 31, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Casandra Breedlove, 36, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Tommy Williams, 48, Eufaula — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Stephen Gardner, 55, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses x2
Angela Moore, no age given, Stillwater — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Jimmy Ray Luescher, 65, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Kandi Maeann Brojakowski, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Mary Whitehead, 62, McAlester — Failure to report child abuse x2
Christie L. Shriver, 42, Savanna — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Phillip A. Morris Sr., 72, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 36, Canadian — Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Benjamin Seth Anderson, 38, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle
Germaine Borba, 39, Eufaula — Assault and battery on police officer, obstructing office, public intoxication
Michael Craig Jr., 20, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections
John Christopher Lamb, 26, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000, trespassing after being forbidden, public intoxication
Christopher Glenn Butler, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jesse Glenn Ray Duckworth, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, first degree robbery, preventing emergency telephone call
Phillip Beasley, 36, McAlester — Child abuse, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Charlie Lee Clark, 53, McAlester — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Rosalie Jackson, 60, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jerry Wayne Matthews, 71, McAlester, received three consecutive one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, outraging public decency, and actual physical control while under the influence of alcohol.
Kiley Gem Williams, 31, Princeton, Texas, received two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of threaten to perform act of violence.
Cody Wayne Lightle, 20, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tamara Dawn Frayne, 37, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Crystal M. Haworth, 30, McAlester, received three concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for three counts of public intoxication.
Kimberly Gail Wilkett, 43, Wilburton, received a one-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Clifton Peterson, 48, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Uttering forged instrument was dismissed against Donna Paulette Ray, 46, McAlester.
Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, obstructing an officer, improper backing, unsafe lane use, transporting opened container of beer and unlawful u-turn were dismissed against James Alfonso Moore, 58, McAlester, due to Moore being in custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 20 years.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses was dismissed against Leslee Beck, 25, Pittsburg, due to bogus check being paid in full.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses was dismissed against Tommy Williams, 48, Eufaula, due to bogus check being paid in full.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Shawn Sharp, 39, Oklahoma State Penitentiary, received life without parole for first degree murder.
Devin Lee Ramsey, 26, Quinton, received a seven-year suspended sentence for possession with intent to distribute.
Tracia Leiann Hafsaas, 30, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for larceny of a motor vehicle.
April Moore, 47, Owasso, received a three-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution.
Jarred Daniel Ruegamer, 34, Hartshorne, received a two-year deferred sentence for theft of oilfield equipment.
Carl Jason Johnson, 40, McAlester, received two concurrent five-year deferred sentences for two counts of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Erickson CT Ward, 59, Eufaula, after being convicted in federal court for the same charges.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, and defective vehicle were dismissed against James Moore, 58, McAlester, due to Moore being in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 20 years.
Four counts of child abuse were dismissed against Allen Danial Maxey, 32, Glenpool, Charges were reduced to misdemeanors and Maxey received three consecutive one-year suspended sentences for three counts of acts resulting in gross injury.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Lakorevs Knox, 29, McAlester due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Carl Jason Johnson, 40, McAlester.
Larceny from the house was dismissed against Donna Paulette Ray, 46, McAlester due to the state attempting to acquire new evidence in the case.
Assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm after former felony conviction were dismissed against Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, 29, McAlester due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.
