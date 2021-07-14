This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jerry Dale Crabtree, 57, Hartshorne — Driving while impaired, failure to keep right
Courvoisier Jamond Simpson, 28, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to keep right, driving with license suspended
Raymond Lee Risenhoover, 38, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Juan Esau Gomez, 24, Eufaula — Driving without a valid driver’s license
Christopher Ramirez, 37, no address given — Driving while license revoked
Justice Faye King, 26, Yukon — Public intoxication
James Anthony Holt, 34, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Bettina Rae Tucker, 40, Kinta — Protective order violation, obstructing officer
Monte Joe Tinker, 54, McAlester — Protective order violation
Kristen A. Inman, 34, McAlester — Outraging public decency
Victoria Marie Bumphus, 19, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Levi Dewayne Bennett, 27, Arkoma — Obstructing officer
Dominic Beverly, 22, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Courtney Devonne Morris, 33, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
James Edward Klembara, 34, McAlester — Driving while license revoked, transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage
Farron W. Kilburn, 38, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, careless driving
Melissa Sue Hernandez, 45, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to pay taxes due to state
Randy Ramirez, 34, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Russell Alan Marshall, 60, Canadian — Driving with license cancelled/suspended /revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Jonathan Robert Pogue, 43, McAlester — Escape from arrest or detention, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 28, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Wesley Aaron Henry, 32, Ada — Burglary in the third degree
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Matthew Corey Weatherford, 35, McAlester, received one-year under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Probation and Parole for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Juan Esau Gomez, 24, Eufaula, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Kristen A. Inman, 34, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for outraging public decency.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Justin Clay, 48, Checotah, received a three-year deferred sentence for larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle. A charge of burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Clay.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol was dismissed against Jessica Rose Potts, 37, Wilburton, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Possession of a stolen vehicle, public intoxication, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage were dismissed against Brittany Nicole Braden, 24, Pueblo, Colorado due to further investigation needed for the state to meet its burden.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Justin Davis Thomason, 20, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Jerome Allen Peek, 33, Eufaula, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
