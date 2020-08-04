This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Myratia Janea Cooper, 30, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the presence of a minor child, domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation
Otis Lester Burks, 60, McAlester — Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor
Dakota Clodfelter, 29, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Adam Lee Hancock, 39, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument x2
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Stefani Dawn Compton, 44, McAlester — Petit larceny
Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, McAlester — Petit larceny
Sasha Marie Budds, 19, McAlester — Petit larceny
LaDonna Cornell Clark, 49, McAlester — Possession of forged notes or instruments, trespassing after being forbidden
Lauren Michelle Spivey, 36, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Cleveland Craig Jr., 35, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Kevin Lee Young, 43, McAlester — Petit larceny x2, obtaining property by trick or deception
Eddie Lee McAlister, 63, Krebs — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, fail or driver to wear seatbelt
David Allen Itrich, 24, McAlester — Embezzlement by employee
Aaron Matthew McCarty, 36, McAlester — Petit larceny, unauthorized use of a credit card
Nikki Edward Jim, 27, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Shane Alan Needham, 45, Quinton — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Robert D. Sizemore, 56, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Randy Shawn McGee, 42, no address given — Larceny of merchandise from retailer x2
Tyler Jordan Smith, 23, McAlester — Petit larceny
Jarrett David Holland, 37, Poteau — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Paden Duane Snell, 24, McAlester — Embezzlement
Tonya Sue Carazzo Gates, 47, McAlester — Petit larceny
Nicholas Dee Melton, 33, McAlester — Petit larceny
Hayden Chase Lewis, 25, Oklahoma City — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Noah Victor Ruiz, 22, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence
Lee Eldon Bain, 33, Wilburton — Knowingly concealing and/or receiving stolen property
Glenda R. Cohen, 66, Kiowa — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Tanya Lynn Pogue, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Jeremiah Cox, 40, Heavener — Petit larceny, unauthorized use of a credit card
Mark Kayle Crawley, 32, Canadian — Obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Mark Wayne Crawley, 54, McAlester — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
David Allen Itrich, 24, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Steven Nicholas Perrone, 47, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, knowingly concealing and/or receiving stolen property
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 37, Hartshorne — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Travis James Ferguson, 33, Canadian — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Carrecud D. Hammond, 27, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Dennis Allen Worley, 23, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to obey lawful traffic control device
Jackie E. Brown, 66, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Jesse Kyle Lucas, 40, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Melissa Rains, no age given, Atoka — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Christine Dorothea Rickner, 45, Denver, Colorado — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jody David Shomo, 30, Wester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, failure to signal on turning
Robert A. Patton Jr., 46, Broken Arrow — Feloniously pointing firearm
Timothy Chambers, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Jesse W. Collins, 32, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree
Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, McAlester — Grand larceny
Christopher Shannon McLennan, 32, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Kasey Lynn Mosco, 31, Eufaula — Larceny from the house
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Ashley Nicole Anderson, 30, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Weldon Mathews, 33, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Wanda Hutchins, 21, Krebs, received a 30-day suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Andrew Doug Bobenrieth, 42, Kiowa, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Michael Paul King, 24, Roland, received a three-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden.
Nicholas Kent Smith, 36, Shawnee, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Phillip A. Trimm, 50, Grapevine, Texas, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Summer Gayle Nunnelee, 39, McAlester.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Matteo Xavier Lovera Pizano, 22, McAlester, due to the failure of material witness to appear.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Gary Lynn McClenan, 63, McAlester.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Domimic Beverly, 21, McAlester.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Julia Ann Windsor, 50, McAlester.
Unauthorized use of a credit card was dismissed against Ariel C. Gardner, 28, Tulsa.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check was dismissed against Stephen Gardner, 55, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Malcome Jerome Cheadle, 26, McAlester, received five years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, and three concurrent six month sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of assault on police officer and obstructing officer.
A protective order violation was dismissed against Justin Datron Harris, 34, McAlester, after the court found no evidence the crime as charged occurred following a preliminary hearing. A second charge of violating a protective order was dismissed after the prosecuting witness failed to appear.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Jacob Daniel Tate, 21, McAlester. Tate received a two-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Kevin Anthony Adcock, 50, Quinton, due to insufficient evidence.
Embezzlement was dismissed against Kevin Dale Clark, 38, McAlester, due to the state not being able to meet its burden.
