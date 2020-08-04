This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged. 

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Myratia Janea Cooper, 30, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the presence of a minor child, domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation

Otis Lester Burks, 60, McAlester — Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor

Dakota Clodfelter, 29, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Adam Lee Hancock, 39, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument x2

Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Obstructing officer

Stefani Dawn Compton, 44, McAlester — Petit larceny

Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, McAlester — Petit larceny

Sasha Marie Budds, 19, McAlester — Petit larceny

LaDonna Cornell Clark, 49, McAlester — Possession of forged notes or instruments, trespassing after being forbidden

Lauren Michelle Spivey, 36, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Cleveland Craig Jr., 35, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Kevin Lee Young, 43, McAlester — Petit larceny x2, obtaining property by trick or deception

Eddie Lee McAlister, 63, Krebs — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, fail or driver to wear seatbelt

David Allen Itrich, 24, McAlester — Embezzlement by employee

Aaron Matthew McCarty, 36, McAlester — Petit larceny, unauthorized use of a credit card

Nikki Edward Jim, 27, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Shane Alan Needham, 45, Quinton — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Robert D. Sizemore, 56, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Randy Shawn McGee, 42, no address given — Larceny of merchandise from retailer x2

Tyler Jordan Smith, 23, McAlester — Petit larceny

Jarrett David Holland, 37, Poteau — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Paden Duane Snell, 24, McAlester — Embezzlement

Tonya Sue Carazzo Gates, 47, McAlester — Petit larceny

Nicholas Dee Melton, 33, McAlester — Petit larceny

Hayden Chase Lewis, 25, Oklahoma City — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Noah Victor Ruiz, 22, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence

Lee Eldon Bain, 33, Wilburton — Knowingly concealing and/or receiving stolen property

Glenda R. Cohen, 66, Kiowa — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Tanya Lynn Pogue, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Jeremiah Cox, 40, Heavener — Petit larceny, unauthorized use of a credit card

Mark Kayle Crawley, 32, Canadian — Obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer

Mark Wayne Crawley, 54, McAlester — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

David Allen Itrich, 24, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Steven Nicholas Perrone, 47, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, knowingly concealing and/or receiving stolen property

Lawanna Renee Pogue, 37, Hartshorne — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Travis James Ferguson, 33, Canadian — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Carrecud D. Hammond, 27, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone

Dennis Allen Worley, 23, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to obey lawful traffic control device

Jackie E. Brown, 66, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Jesse Kyle Lucas, 40, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Melissa Rains, no age given, Atoka — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Christine Dorothea Rickner, 45, Denver, Colorado — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jody David Shomo, 30, Wester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, failure to signal on turning

Robert A. Patton Jr., 46, Broken Arrow — Feloniously pointing firearm

Timothy Chambers, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Jesse W. Collins, 32, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree

Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, McAlester — Grand larceny

Christopher Shannon McLennan, 32, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Kasey Lynn Mosco, 31, Eufaula — Larceny from the house

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Ashley Nicole Anderson, 30, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Weldon Mathews, 33, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.

Wanda Hutchins, 21, Krebs, received a 30-day suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a credit card.

Andrew Doug Bobenrieth, 42, Kiowa, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Michael Paul King, 24, Roland, received a three-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden.

Nicholas Kent Smith, 36, Shawnee, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Phillip A. Trimm, 50, Grapevine, Texas, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Summer Gayle Nunnelee, 39, McAlester.

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Matteo Xavier Lovera Pizano, 22, McAlester, due to the failure of material witness to appear.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Gary Lynn McClenan, 63, McAlester.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Domimic Beverly, 21, McAlester.

Public intoxication was dismissed against Julia Ann Windsor, 50, McAlester.

Unauthorized use of a credit card was dismissed against Ariel C. Gardner, 28, Tulsa.

Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check was dismissed against Stephen Gardner, 55, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Malcome Jerome Cheadle, 26, McAlester, received five years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, and three concurrent six month sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of assault on police officer and obstructing officer.

A protective order violation was dismissed against Justin Datron Harris, 34, McAlester, after the court found no evidence the crime as charged occurred following a preliminary hearing. A second charge of violating a protective order was dismissed after the prosecuting witness failed to appear.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Jacob Daniel Tate, 21, McAlester. Tate received a two-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Kevin Anthony Adcock, 50, Quinton, due to insufficient evidence.

Embezzlement was dismissed against Kevin Dale Clark, 38, McAlester, due to the state not being able to meet its burden. 

