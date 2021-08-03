This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Thayer Alecia Diane, 39, Oklahoma City — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Montana William Adam, 46, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Cunningham Gabriel, 22, Krebs — Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor
Hernandez Edoardo, 46, no address given — Driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Colt B. Wageman, 37, Stuart — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Shane Thomas Lovelace, 31, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Arlo Christopher Wray Jordan, 23, McAlester — Protective order violation
Emily Dawn Anson, 22, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license
Justin Dale Roberts, 34, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Chase Dalton Ford, 34, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Sasha Marie Budds, 20, Ada — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jordan Blake Trover, 31, McAlester — First-degree burglary
Piyapat Pongsurayamas, 48, Plano, Texas — Assault with a dangerous weapon x2
Larry Monroe Day, 45, Hartshorne — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Casey Harrington, 21, Canadian — Larceny of motor vehicle
Rachael J. Mitchum, 25, Catoosa — Possession of stolen vehicle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Santroy Donnell Ayers, 31, McAlester — Possession of firearm after felony conviction
Nathan V. York, 36, Fort Worth, Texas — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, assault and battery on a police officer x3, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer, petit larceny, assault and battery, transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage
Rodney Hartline, 41, Eufaula — First-degree manslaughter
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Sheldon Ray Teague, 29, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Barry Joseph Skipper, 29, Alderson, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for disturbing the peace.
Jodi Lee Grayson, 44, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked along with a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
David Keith Hamilton, 50, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Possession of a controlled substance was dismissed against Damian Lee Shepherd, 26, Quinton.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Rebecca Lee Admire, 49, Krebs.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Omitting to provide for minor child was formally dismissed against Jesse Wayne Bryant, 32, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Larceny from building was dismissed against Dexter G. Ward, 57, McAlester, due to the failure of the victim to prosecute.
