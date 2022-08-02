Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Carla Denise Bales, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Jared Lee Cooper, 28, La Crosse, Wisconsin — Obstructing officer x2

Kyle Jackson Wilson, 18, Eufaula — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, speeding-posted zone

Nicholas Wade Galavez, 40, Hobbs, New Mexico — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Kassie Paul, 21, La Crosse, Wisconsin — Petit larceny, obstructing officer

Rodney Dewain Melton, 44, Wilburton — Transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle x2, public intoxication

Eric Thomas Winslow, 24, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Kevin Dale Clark, 55, Hartshorne — Protective order violation

Cody Ray Roberts, 22, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

John Gabriel Simmons, 42, Hartshorne — Assault with intent to commit a felony

Christian Allan Franklin, 27, Hartshorne — Escape from county jail

Joshua Taylor Welch, 29, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Mary Marie Caton, 31, Tahlequah — Burglary in the third degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000

Anthony Tyrone Lashley, 27, Memphis, Tennessee — Endangering others whule eluding/attempting to elude police officer

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Kelly Renae Johnson, 47, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer. A count of domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed.

Casidy Morgan Baugh, 25, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for speeding-posted zone. A charge of possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Cody Anthony Corrales, 26, McAlester, received five-years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs with credit for time served.

John Gabriel Simmons, 42, Hartshorne, received a three-year suspended sentence for assault with intent to commit a felony.

