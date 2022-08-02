This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Carla Denise Bales, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Jared Lee Cooper, 28, La Crosse, Wisconsin — Obstructing officer x2
Kyle Jackson Wilson, 18, Eufaula — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, speeding-posted zone
Nicholas Wade Galavez, 40, Hobbs, New Mexico — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Kassie Paul, 21, La Crosse, Wisconsin — Petit larceny, obstructing officer
Rodney Dewain Melton, 44, Wilburton — Transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle x2, public intoxication
Eric Thomas Winslow, 24, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kevin Dale Clark, 55, Hartshorne — Protective order violation
Cody Ray Roberts, 22, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery
John Gabriel Simmons, 42, Hartshorne — Assault with intent to commit a felony
Christian Allan Franklin, 27, Hartshorne — Escape from county jail
Joshua Taylor Welch, 29, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Mary Marie Caton, 31, Tahlequah — Burglary in the third degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000
Anthony Tyrone Lashley, 27, Memphis, Tennessee — Endangering others whule eluding/attempting to elude police officer
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Kelly Renae Johnson, 47, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer. A count of domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed.
Casidy Morgan Baugh, 25, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for speeding-posted zone. A charge of possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Cody Anthony Corrales, 26, McAlester, received five-years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs with credit for time served.
John Gabriel Simmons, 42, Hartshorne, received a three-year suspended sentence for assault with intent to commit a felony.
