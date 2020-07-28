This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Blake Allen Dupree, 21, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Tommy Joe Woodward, 60, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due to state
Tanner Dale Emery, 30, Savanna — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Terry Floyd Sharp, 71, Wilburton — Littering highway
Brytn Deon Nesbitt, 21, Broken Arrow — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, speeding-posted zone
Randy Linn Emberton, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer
Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa — Protective order violation x2
Germaine Borba, 39, Eufaula — Trespass after being forbidden
Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Petit larceny
Kyle Dellen Davis, 35, Eufaula — Domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Christopher Glenn Butler, 26, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer x 3, malicious injury to property under $1,000, obstructing officer
Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — Knowingly concealing stolen property, aggravated domestic assault and battery, sexual battery
Harley Aaron Webb, 22, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
James Ray Snowden, 59, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree
Skye Donnell McGill, 29, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer]
Rachel Blackwell, 48, McAlester — Bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution
Kunta K. Pouncy, 21, McAlester — Possession of contraband (cellular telephone) by inmate
Rita Kay Smith, 48, Eufaula — Aggravated domestic assault and battery
Cory Tarnell Handy, 39, Cimmaron Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Anthony E. McBroom, 39, Jess Dunn Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Jeremy Clarence Rankin, 40, Dick Connor Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Tommy Joe Sommer, 40, McAlester — Larceny from the house
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for trespassing after being forbidden and two counts of violating a protective order.
Brian S. Laman, 52, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Timothy Wayne Roberts, 59, no address given, at the request of the victim.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Amy Lynn Funburg, 34, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a felony charge of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was reduced.
Two felony counts of enabling child sexual abuse were reduced to two counts of misdemeanor failure to report child sexual abuse against Mary Whitehead, 62, McAlester. Whitehead received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for the two misdemeanors.
Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Krystal Tennile May, 32, Pryor.
