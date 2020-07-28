Courthouse

Staff file photo

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged. 

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Blake Allen Dupree, 21, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Tommy Joe Woodward, 60, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due to state

Tanner Dale Emery, 30, Savanna — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Terry Floyd Sharp, 71, Wilburton — Littering highway

Brytn Deon Nesbitt, 21, Broken Arrow — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, speeding-posted zone

Randy Linn Emberton, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer

Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa — Protective order violation x2

Germaine Borba, 39, Eufaula — Trespass after being forbidden

Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Petit larceny

Kyle Dellen Davis, 35, Eufaula — Domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Christopher Glenn Butler, 26, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer x 3, malicious injury to property under $1,000, obstructing officer

Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — Knowingly concealing stolen property, aggravated domestic assault and battery, sexual battery

Harley Aaron Webb, 22, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Cesar Omar Venegas, 31, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

James Ray Snowden, 59, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree

Skye Donnell McGill, 29, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer]

Rachel Blackwell, 48, McAlester — Bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution, conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution

Kunta K. Pouncy, 21, McAlester — Possession of contraband (cellular telephone) by inmate

Rita Kay Smith, 48, Eufaula — Aggravated domestic assault and battery

Cory Tarnell Handy, 39, Cimmaron Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Anthony E. McBroom, 39, Jess Dunn Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Jeremy Clarence Rankin, 40, Dick Connor Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Tommy Joe Sommer, 40, McAlester — Larceny from the house

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for trespassing after being forbidden and two counts of violating a protective order.

Brian S. Laman, 52, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Timothy Wayne Roberts, 59, no address given, at the request of the victim.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Amy Lynn Funburg, 34, Checotah, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a felony charge of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was reduced.

Two felony counts of enabling child sexual abuse were reduced to two counts of misdemeanor failure to report child sexual abuse against Mary Whitehead, 62, McAlester. Whitehead received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for the two misdemeanors.

Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Krystal Tennile May, 32, Pryor. 

Tags

Recommended for you