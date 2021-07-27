This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Eloda Lane Crider, 54, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state
Caleb Jesse Laffoon, 20, Norman — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication
Preston Wayne Newman, 47, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to keep right
Trina Lyn Miller, 45, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Donald Robert Redding, 28, Westlake, Texas — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Marcus James McVane, 25, Chicago, Illinois — Trespassing after being forbidden
Noble Susan Lynn, 52, Allen, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage
Jodi Lee Grayson, 44, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, petit larceny
Bryce Ellis, 20, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons
Dustin Tyler Suter, 37, Kiowa — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle
Brittany Dawn Clark, 31, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses
Cooper Christopher Paul, 33, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Davis Makiyah Lawrence, 19, Hartshorne — Public intoxication
Jonathan Dewayne Williams, 48, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Christopher Scott Weeden, 42, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Dexter G. Ward, 57, McAlester — Larceny from building
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Phillip Anthony DePaul, 33, Bridgeport, Texas received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Wayne Hensley, 37, Daisy, received a three-month suspended sentence for defrauding an innkeeper.
Alejandro Marin Gutierrez, 41, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Kennedy Alexis Bullett, 21, Ozark, Arkansas, received a 30-day suspended sentence for unauthorized use of credit card.
Sara Elizabeth Culpepper, 24, Anna, Texas, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and leaving the scene of accident involving damage.
Kristen Leigh Peters, 39, Kinta, received a 12-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jorge Emiliano Guerrero Corona, 24, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Victoria Marie Bumphus, 19, McAlester, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Tyler Suter, 37, Kiowa, received a six-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle.
Brittany Dawn Clark, 31, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses and a six-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Petit larceny was dismissed against Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester and refiled as a felony grand larceny.
Two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and two counts of failure to wear a seatbelt was dismissed against Ashley Brooke Cloud, 39, Hartshorne,
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Buddy Earl Ward, 36, McAlester, was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 20 years suspended for burglary in the first degree, 22 and a half years in ODOC custody with 2 and a half years suspended and 40 years in ODOC custody with 20 years suspended for aggravated assault and battery with all counts running concurrent with each other.
Omitting to provide for minor child was dismissed against Jesse Wayne Bryant, 32, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Brittany Dawn Clark, 32, Kiowa.
Possession of sawed off shotgun/rifle was dismissed against Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester, due to the state having problems with witness cooperating.
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property was dismissed against York W. Sims, 34, McAlester.
Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, and public intoxication were dismissed and refiled as misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance and transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle.
