Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — July 13-17, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Robert Sean Gonzales, 40, Tulsa — Public intoxication
Taunya Jenkins, 53, Quinton — Obstructing officer
Wendy Charlene Lopez, 49, Gore — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jeffrey Dywayne Holcomb, 22, Hartshorne — Assault on a police officer, obstructing officer
Travis Takoda Moore, 20, Krebs —Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seat belt
Harley Richard Easton, 19, Quinton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Richaun Deionata Knox, 24, McAlester — Petit larceny
Gage Murray Ogiela, 22, Kiowa — Obstructing an officer
Jesus J. Alvarez, 45, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, littering
Michael Paul King, 24, Roland — Trespass after being forbidden
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Charlie Lee Clark, 53, Kiowa — Trafficking in illegal drugs
Jeffrey Dywayne Holcomb, 22, Hartshorne — Aggravated assault and battery
Samantha Anderson, 37, McAlester — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution
Cara Beth Wood, 36, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, driving left of center, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to wear seatbelt
Sigmund L. James, 32, McAlester — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate, bringing contraband (drugs) into penal institution
Kayte R. Moore, 31, McAlester — Conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution
Crystal Marie Haworth, 30, McAlester — Murder in the first degree
Alfred Christopher Delaware, 29, Hartshorne — Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, public intoxication, assault on police officer
Keith James Velasco, 21, unknown address — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of stolen vehicle, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Gerald Thomas Scott, 38, McAlester — Throw or drop object on motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property over $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Edgar Mitchell Sanchez, 26, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving without a driver’s license.
Angela L. Evridge, 47, Ft. Townson, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jennifer Rae Willis, 42, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Carrie Stafford, 22, Holden, Louisiana, received a 30-day suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Bryce Wayne Day, 28, Hartshorne, received a one-year sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
A 2009 charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Michelle Loraine Dobbs, 45, McAlester.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, leaving scene of accident involving damage, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, and failure to obey traffic control device were dismissed against Michael Tyler Lovelace, 27, McAlester, due of victim to cooperate.
Defrauding an innkeeper was dismissed against Jess Martin Hill, 23, McAlester.
Attempting to elude a police officer was dismissed against Jeremy Pratt, 33, Eufaula.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Bryce Wayne Day, 28, Hartshorne, received four concurrent 25-year suspended sentences for two counts of burglary in the second degree, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony and grand larceny.
Lee Eldon Bain, 33, Wilburton, received four five-year suspended sentences for larceny from the house, burglary in the second degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property with the first 90 days in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Tanner Merrick, 19, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence with all but the first six months in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for sexual battery.
Michael Andrew Moon, 21, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for grand larceny.
Justin Kyle Dobbs, 32, Hartshorne, received a five-year deferred sentence for distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Elijah Allan Merced, 22, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Burglary in the third degree was dismissed against Trenton Michael Nolan, 19, McAlester.
Assault and battery with a deadly weapon was dismissed against Julian Lee Glenn, 19, without prejudice upon victim’s request.
