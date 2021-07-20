This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brittany D. Clark, 31, McAlester — Petit larceny
Stephanie Patrice Wilson, 49, McAlester — Petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Darrell Louis Millus, 46, McAlester — Public intoxication
Christopher James Lee Cook, 36, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, improper tail lamps/tag lamps
Steven Bradley Bears, 45, McAlester — Petit larceny
Richard Harris Hammersberg, 36, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Victoria Marie Bumphus, 19, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael C. Carpenter, 40, Holdenville — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Carlos Eddie Moreno, 43, McAlester — Obstructing officer
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jake Colby McCall, 30, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, public intoxication
Jason Kyle Davis, 35, Eufaula — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle
Daniel Gonzalez Vazquez, 35, McAlester — Assault/battery/or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstructing officer
Dianne Marion Garrett, 45, Piney Creek — Domestic assault/battery/or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Roy Lee Garrett, 65, Piney Creek — Domestic assault/battery/or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Sebastian Olmos, 31, Ft. Worth, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, driving without a valid driver’s license
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Pamela Denise Hatcher, 51, Tulsa, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Cynthia Crone, 32, McAlester, received four concurrent six-month suspended sentences on four counts of petit larceny and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for larceny of merchandise from retailer and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
James Marcus Brown Jr., 46, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden and was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tony Bennet Ford, 65, no address given, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended.
Valerie Kios, 61, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Tammy Rene Grace, 50, Stigler, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and driving with license suspended along with a six-month suspended sentence for transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Joseph Lee Turner, 46, Oklahoma City, received a six-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Robert Earl Dickerson, 57, Ft. Worth, Texas, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving while impaired while a felony charge of child endangerment by permitting presence in vehicle when driver is impaired was dismissed against Dickerson.
