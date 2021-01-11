Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Jan. 4-8, 2021

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Jason Troy Adams, 41, Wilburton — Obstructing officer, trespassing after being forbidden

Jack Leland Clark, 53, McAlester — Unauthorized use of credit card

Donna Faye Price, 58, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer

David Keith Hamilton, 49, Hugo — Public intoxication

Sally Riley, 58, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Michael Evan Ashlock, 19, Krebs — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a state penal institution by an inmate

Dillon Edward Stufflebean, 28, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Russell Alan Helmer, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Johnny Wayne Snow, 37, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Mark Schukantz, 42, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Jacoby Dar Vale Beasley, 26, Tulsa — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding on controlled access highway

Tony Olajuwon Thomas, 36, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Richard Allen Brenton, 31, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/interrupt emergency phone call

Caleb Bruce Floyd, 18, Eufaula — Petit larceny, possession of alcohol by person under 21

Mario Vargas-Sanchez, 18, Eufaula — Petit larceny, possession of alcohol by person under 21

Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Bree Angelica Osburn, 24, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Ronnie Dean Eastin Jr., 47, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Tyler Needham, 29, Quinton —Protective order violation

William Charles Barker, 35, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, petit larceny

Jessy James Carney, 27, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Stoney Joe Fry, 33, McAlester — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, obstructing driver’s view

Donna Elizabeth Johnson, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Cynthia Ledford, 52, McAlester — Nepotism, obstructing an officer

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Tabatha Allison, 36, Stigler — Domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Jack Leland Clark, 53, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Stetson Cole Miller, 29, McAlester — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, burglary in the third degree

Barry Joseph Skipper, 28, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing an officer

Mark Schakantz, 42, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, threaten an act of violence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer

Nicholas Gebhart Halkias, 40, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon

Starla Louise Monroe, 25, McAlester — Accessory after the fact

Deanna Marie Nelson, 34, McAlester — Larceny from the house

Nicholas Eugene Reed, 33, unknown address — Possession of stolen vehicle

Jamal Howell, 30, Kansas City, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, running a roadblock, speeding-posted zone, failure to maintain insurance or security

Clinton Dean Mansell, 36, Kiowa — Possession of sawed-off shotgun, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, burglary in the second degree x2

Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Second degree robbery

Joshua Toney, 35, Webbers Falls — Home repair fraud x2

Carrie Lynn Snow, 41, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Gregory Eli Spears, 51, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Lloyd Dwayne Ary, 49, McAlester — Kidnapping, protective order violation x2, public intoxication

Jennifer Rae Jaggers, 42, McAlester — Larceny of an automobile

Ricky Joe Morgan Jr., 30, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Monty Matthew Nobles, 37, no address given — Larceny from the house

Michael D. Henson, 24, McAlester — Larceny from the house

Dustin N. Mosely, 18, Porum — Burglary in the second degree, false declaration of ownership in pawn

Matthew Corey Weatherford, 34, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2, malicious injury to property over $1,000

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Barry Joseph Skipper, 28, Hartshorne, was sentenced to two concurrent 30-day sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for obstructing an officer and leaving scene of an accident involving property damage. Skipper was also ordered to pay fines and court costs for a second charge of obstructing an officer and littering a highway.

Bobby Ary, 55, Quinton, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Brandon Wayne Wheeler, 38, Eufaula, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and obstructing an officer.

Bartima Marie Logan, 37, Quinton, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Jonathan Wright, 30, Indianola, was ordered to pay court costs and fines for public intoxication.

Donna Faye Price, 58, McAlester, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.

Sasha Marie Budds, 20, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for petit larceny.

Matthew Bachman, 46, Edmond, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Hunter Reilly Smith, 19, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.

Joshua Allen Skinner, 26, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Barry Joseph Skipper, 28, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 30-day sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for assault and battery on a police officer and malicious injury to property over $1,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you