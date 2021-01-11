Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Jan. 4-8, 2021

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jason Troy Adams, 41, Wilburton — Obstructing officer, trespassing after being forbidden
Jack Leland Clark, 53, McAlester — Unauthorized use of credit card
Donna Faye Price, 58, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer
David Keith Hamilton, 49, Hugo — Public intoxication
Sally Riley, 58, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Michael Evan Ashlock, 19, Krebs — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a state penal institution by an inmate
Dillon Edward Stufflebean, 28, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Russell Alan Helmer, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Johnny Wayne Snow, 37, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Mark Schukantz, 42, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Jacoby Dar Vale Beasley, 26, Tulsa — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding on controlled access highway
Tony Olajuwon Thomas, 36, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Richard Allen Brenton, 31, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/interrupt emergency phone call
Caleb Bruce Floyd, 18, Eufaula — Petit larceny, possession of alcohol by person under 21
Mario Vargas-Sanchez, 18, Eufaula — Petit larceny, possession of alcohol by person under 21
Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Bree Angelica Osburn, 24, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Ronnie Dean Eastin Jr., 47, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Tyler Needham, 29, Quinton —Protective order violation
William Charles Barker, 35, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, petit larceny
Jessy James Carney, 27, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Stoney Joe Fry, 33, McAlester — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, obstructing driver’s view
Donna Elizabeth Johnson, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Cynthia Ledford, 52, McAlester — Nepotism, obstructing an officer
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Tabatha Allison, 36, Stigler — Domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jack Leland Clark, 53, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Stetson Cole Miller, 29, McAlester — Possession of firearm after felony conviction, burglary in the third degree
Barry Joseph Skipper, 28, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing an officer
Mark Schakantz, 42, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, threaten an act of violence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer
Nicholas Gebhart Halkias, 40, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon
Starla Louise Monroe, 25, McAlester — Accessory after the fact
Deanna Marie Nelson, 34, McAlester — Larceny from the house
Nicholas Eugene Reed, 33, unknown address — Possession of stolen vehicle
Jamal Howell, 30, Kansas City, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, running a roadblock, speeding-posted zone, failure to maintain insurance or security
Clinton Dean Mansell, 36, Kiowa — Possession of sawed-off shotgun, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, burglary in the second degree x2
Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Second degree robbery
Joshua Toney, 35, Webbers Falls — Home repair fraud x2
Carrie Lynn Snow, 41, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Gregory Eli Spears, 51, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Lloyd Dwayne Ary, 49, McAlester — Kidnapping, protective order violation x2, public intoxication
Jennifer Rae Jaggers, 42, McAlester — Larceny of an automobile
Ricky Joe Morgan Jr., 30, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Monty Matthew Nobles, 37, no address given — Larceny from the house
Michael D. Henson, 24, McAlester — Larceny from the house
Dustin N. Mosely, 18, Porum — Burglary in the second degree, false declaration of ownership in pawn
Matthew Corey Weatherford, 34, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2, malicious injury to property over $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Barry Joseph Skipper, 28, Hartshorne, was sentenced to two concurrent 30-day sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for obstructing an officer and leaving scene of an accident involving property damage. Skipper was also ordered to pay fines and court costs for a second charge of obstructing an officer and littering a highway.
Bobby Ary, 55, Quinton, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Brandon Wayne Wheeler, 38, Eufaula, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and obstructing an officer.
Bartima Marie Logan, 37, Quinton, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Jonathan Wright, 30, Indianola, was ordered to pay court costs and fines for public intoxication.
Donna Faye Price, 58, McAlester, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Sasha Marie Budds, 20, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Matthew Bachman, 46, Edmond, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Hunter Reilly Smith, 19, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Joshua Allen Skinner, 26, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Barry Joseph Skipper, 28, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 30-day sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for assault and battery on a police officer and malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.