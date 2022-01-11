Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Rachel Marie Cooley, 22, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Eric Lee Ingram, 32, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Victoria Marie Bumphus, 19, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Tony Lee Graham, 53, McAlester — Protective order violation

Jamie Lee Miller, 53, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Jordan Shea Hamilton, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny

Brittney Sha’Ray Curtis, 26, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, operating vehicle with expired tag, failure to maintain insurance or security

Trina Lyn Miller, 46, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Sonny William Peloquin, 23, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Shaun Ray Brown, 41, Luther — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, leaving scene of accident-damaged fixture

Samantha Burns, 26, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Rachelle Lott Wooten, 35, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Alex William Patterson, 18, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lamps on bicycles

Anthony Michael Graham, 33, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended

Wesley A. Henry, 33, Ada — Acts resulting in gross injury, breaking and entering with unlawful intent

Steven Nicholas Perrone, 48, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, petit larceny

Mary Lourene Williams, 37, Coweta — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear seatbelt

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

John Andrew Smith, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman

Patricia Lee Valdovinos, 41, McAlester — Larceny of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny

Christopher Scott Weeden, 19, McAlester — Larceny from the house

Joseph Anthony Hammer, 38, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance C

Dustin Lee Harp, 38, Wilburton — Knowingly concealing stolen property, trespassing after being forbidden, petit larceny

Alexander Edward Grein, 23, Krebs — Child abuse

Hayley Ann Grein (Davis), 27, Krebs —Child abuse

Austin Isaac Furr, 20, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Murder in the first degree

Adam Dale Hollis, 38, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Matthew Paul Woods, 36, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Sara Michelle Hicks, 30, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

Anthony David Parish, 39, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden. A count of malicious injury to property under $1,000 was dismissed.

Bartima Marie Logan, 37, Quinton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley A. Henry, 33, Ada, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for acts resulting in gross injury and breaking and entering with unlawful intent after a felony charge of third-degree burglary was dismissed and refiled as misdemeanors.

Eric Christopher Neal, 46, address not given, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for eluding/attempting to elude police officer and obstructing an officer. A count of reckless conduct with a firearm was dismissed.

Whitney Smith, 35, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Donald Bryan Adams, 41, Healdton, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Ronny Hambie, 35, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Scott Pratt, 37, Crowder, received a three-month deferred sentence for illegal use of a vehicle on a wildlife management area.

Petit larceny was dismissed against Reno Dwight Tanner, 55, Haileyville.

Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Kiersten Elisse Gentry, 24, McAlester due to the state not being able to meet its burden.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Timothy Jones II, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, received two concurrent 15-year suspended sentences for trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of contraband by an inmate. A second charge of possession of contraband by inmate in a penal institution was dismissed.

Embezzlement by employee was dismissed against Angel Reanea Henderson, 45, Hartshorne after restitution was repaid by Henderson.

Burglary in the first degree was dismissed against Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 37, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Conspiracy to commit trafficking was dismissed against Lonnie Turner, 58, Oklahoma State Penitentiary, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Domestic assault an battery by strangulation, obstructing an officer, and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against James C. Scarpello, 40, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

