This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Rachel Marie Cooley, 22, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Eric Lee Ingram, 32, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Victoria Marie Bumphus, 19, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Tony Lee Graham, 53, McAlester — Protective order violation
Jamie Lee Miller, 53, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jordan Shea Hamilton, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny
Brittney Sha’Ray Curtis, 26, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, operating vehicle with expired tag, failure to maintain insurance or security
Trina Lyn Miller, 46, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Sonny William Peloquin, 23, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Shaun Ray Brown, 41, Luther — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, leaving scene of accident-damaged fixture
Samantha Burns, 26, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Rachelle Lott Wooten, 35, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Alex William Patterson, 18, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lamps on bicycles
Anthony Michael Graham, 33, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended
Wesley A. Henry, 33, Ada — Acts resulting in gross injury, breaking and entering with unlawful intent
Steven Nicholas Perrone, 48, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, petit larceny
Mary Lourene Williams, 37, Coweta — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear seatbelt
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
John Andrew Smith, 32, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman
Patricia Lee Valdovinos, 41, McAlester — Larceny of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny
Christopher Scott Weeden, 19, McAlester — Larceny from the house
Joseph Anthony Hammer, 38, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance C
Dustin Lee Harp, 38, Wilburton — Knowingly concealing stolen property, trespassing after being forbidden, petit larceny
Alexander Edward Grein, 23, Krebs — Child abuse
Hayley Ann Grein (Davis), 27, Krebs —Child abuse
Austin Isaac Furr, 20, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Murder in the first degree
Adam Dale Hollis, 38, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Matthew Paul Woods, 36, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Sara Michelle Hicks, 30, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Anthony David Parish, 39, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden. A count of malicious injury to property under $1,000 was dismissed.
Bartima Marie Logan, 37, Quinton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley A. Henry, 33, Ada, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for acts resulting in gross injury and breaking and entering with unlawful intent after a felony charge of third-degree burglary was dismissed and refiled as misdemeanors.
Eric Christopher Neal, 46, address not given, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for eluding/attempting to elude police officer and obstructing an officer. A count of reckless conduct with a firearm was dismissed.
Whitney Smith, 35, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Donald Bryan Adams, 41, Healdton, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ronny Hambie, 35, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Scott Pratt, 37, Crowder, received a three-month deferred sentence for illegal use of a vehicle on a wildlife management area.
Petit larceny was dismissed against Reno Dwight Tanner, 55, Haileyville.
Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Kiersten Elisse Gentry, 24, McAlester due to the state not being able to meet its burden.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Timothy Jones II, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, received two concurrent 15-year suspended sentences for trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of contraband by an inmate. A second charge of possession of contraband by inmate in a penal institution was dismissed.
Embezzlement by employee was dismissed against Angel Reanea Henderson, 45, Hartshorne after restitution was repaid by Henderson.
Burglary in the first degree was dismissed against Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 37, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Conspiracy to commit trafficking was dismissed against Lonnie Turner, 58, Oklahoma State Penitentiary, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Domestic assault an battery by strangulation, obstructing an officer, and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against James C. Scarpello, 40, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.