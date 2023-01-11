This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Bryan Keith Prescott, 51, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Andrew Cossey, 38, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Douglas Blake Lewis, 58, Eufaula — Carrying firearm while under the influence
Serena M. Trammell, 32, Oklahoma City — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Christopher Lee Willey, 46, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, excessive window tinting, improper muffler
Melisa Lynn Johnson, 60, McAlester — Petit larceny
Michael Anthony Ramirez, 19, Kiowa — Trespassing after being forbidden
Rachelle Deann Lott, 36, McAlester — Petit larceny
Larry Leon Wilson, 50, Savanna — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Clifton Lee Stuart, 51, Stigler — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Amber Mae Lynn Edwards, 19, Kiowa — Obstructing officer
Jose Luis Ortega Jr., 37, Miami, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing officer, failure to comply with lawful order, failure to maintain insurance or security, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Samantha R. Adams, 31, McAlester — DUI with BAC of .08 or more-great bodily injury. Charge has been dropped and amended to first-degree manslaughter
Isaac Michaiah Oxley, 27, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor x2
Christopher Lee Willey, 46, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Isaac Newton Taber, 36, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree, conspiracy, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 40, Canadian — Possession of sawed off shotgun/rifle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2.
Jackie Pearl Long, 66, McAlester — Bribing an officer, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Michael Allen Johnson, no age given — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 30, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm
Richard Allen Rollings, 56, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Michael Anthony Ramirez, 19, Kiowa — Assault and battery on a police officer x2, obstructing officer
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Colten Tyler Hobbs, 25, Durant, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Christopher Vernon Tucker, 50, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Stephen Michael Sparks, 57, McAlester, received five concurrent six-month suspended sentences for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying evidence, failure to pay taxes due to state failure to carry insurance/security verification form, and failure to wear seatbelt.
Crystal Wheeler, 27, Baytown, Texas, received two concurrent 12-month deferred sentences for two counts of taking deer in closed season.
Driving with license suspended was dismissed against Justin Todd Miller, 43, Saint Rose, Louisiana.
Reckless conduct with firearm was dismissed against Dennis Ray Peckio, 55, McAlester.
Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school was dismissed against Ashley McAuley, 32, McAlester.
Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and failure to pay taxes due to state were dismissed against Joneal Durant, 60, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Lyric Phynel Cook, 27, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Non-resident hunting without a license, falsifying information to a check station, and illegal possession of an illegal taken deer were dismissed against Crystal Wheeler, 27, Baytown, Texas.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Buddy Ray Jordan, 26, McAlester, received a 25-year suspended sentence for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. Jordan is also ordered to be registered for life as a sex offender.
John Edward Price, 43, McAlester, received five-years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Charges of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and destroying evidence were dismissed.
Jerry Dean Krober, 57, Buffalo, received a three-year suspended sentence with the first 48-days in the Pittsburg County Jail for sex offender living within 2000 feet of school.
Michael Rashad Davis, 30, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentenced for feloniously pointing a firearm. Six counts of kidnapping were dismissed.
Colton Blake Baker, 25, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for resisting an officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance. Counts of assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Kidnapping and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Kacey Jay Stidmon, 39, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, resisting an officer, leaving scene of accident involving damage, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, and failure to stop at a red light were dismissed against Lyric Phynel Cook, 27, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
