This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Andrea Gayle Beall, 41, McAlester — Driving with license revoked, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Gordon Eli Simpson, 52, Santa Fe, Texas — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, driving while impaired, unsafe lane change
Horace Dean, 46, McAlester — Disturbing the peace
Joshua Lee Parish, 35, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2
Paul Franklin Motes Jr., 44, McAlester — Petit larceny
Tina Renee Sockey, 49, Kiowa — Assault and battery
David Clay Daniels, 49, McAlester — Assault and battery
Bobby Lee Larson, 36, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Kal-El Antwoine Beckham, 33, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create lability, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, driving with license suspended, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Elizabeth K. Wray, 29, Tulsa — Burglary in the second degree
Sarah Elizabeth Picotte, 28, McAlester — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer
Chaisen Dion Hill, 42, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, preventing emergency telephone call
Jimmy H. Cope, 44, Haileyville — Domestic assault and battery
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, no address given — Second degree arson
Roger Clark, 55, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Samantha Nichol Smith, 42, Antlers — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jessy James Carney, 27, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Christopher Lee Brown, 44, McAlester, received a 12-month deferred sentence for public intoxication after the charge was amended from driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Cynthia Ledford, 51, McAlester, received a 12-month deferred sentence for nepotism.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Brandon Dion Dodson, 39, Broken Arrow, was sentenced to 10-years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with the remaining balance to be suspended after successful completion of the Keys to Life or an equivalent program.
