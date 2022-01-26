This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
James Nelson Ales, 34, McAlester — Assault and battery
Joshua Allen Skinner, 27, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Rick Allen Roberts, 54, McAlester — Assault and battery, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Zackary Allen Miller, 34, McAlester — Driving while under the influence-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license suspended, improper tag lamp, failure to maintain insurance or security
Alford Allen McEvers, 50, Mead — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Emily Dawn Anson, 23, Hartshorne — Obstructing an officer
Johnathan David Church, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Kevin Martin Crawley, 51, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Mark Jones Dunberg, 62, Eufaula — Threaten to perform act of violence
Austin Lee Miller, 19, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property under $1,000
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Shannon Carol Montgomery, 48, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, leaving scene of accident involving damage, failure to obey traffic control device
Blyth B. Brooks, 29, McAlester — Attempted burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools
Emily Dawn Anson, 33, Hartshorne — Falsely personate another to create liability, obstructing an officer
Billie Ray Burnside, 38, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, sex offender residing with a minor child
Karen Renae Evans, 57, Atwood — Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence
John Walter Gasowski Jr., 50, McAlester — Possession of contraband by an inmate
Mason Dorese Johnson, 29, McAlester — Possession of contraband by an inmate, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute
Eric J. Clark, 36, Krebs — First degree rape
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Keith Creekmore, 33, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Darrell Louis Millus, 47, McAlester, was sentenced to serve one-year in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office for public intoxication.
Eric Lee Ingram, 32, McAlester, was sentenced to serve one-year in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brent Allen Tatum, 22, Spavinaw, received a 30-day deferred sentenced for public intoxication.
Robert Warren Keith Creekmore, 33, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence with 30-days in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for obstructing an officer.
Johnathan David Church, 28, McAlester, received three concurrent six-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny, and trespassing after being forbidden.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Kolton Dixon Lewsaw, 32, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance after a felony possession charge was amended to misdemeanor possession as part of a plea deal.
Skylar Lee Haggard, 24, Savanna, received a seven-year suspended sentence except for the first two years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for failure to register as a sex offender.
Tommy Eugene Gleason, 52, Hartshorne, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Counts of kidnapping, sexual battery, and preventing emergency phone call were dismissed against Gleason.
Lewd or indecent proposals or acts as to a child under 16 was dismissed against Danniel Boone Morgan II, 37, McAlester.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Benjamin James Blankenship, 31, Hartshorne, due to failure of prosecuting witness to aid in prosecution.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Kylen Chase Lopez, 27, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
