This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Randy Linn Emberton, 33, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, improper backing
Trey Cameron Cullifer, 28, Krebs — Public intoxication
Euclid August Hart II, 51, Oklahoma City — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of non-alcoholic beverage
Dustin Lee Hill, 30, Krebs — Public intoxication
Donald Lee Winters, 50, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, petit larceny
William Eugene Brown, 23, Hartshorne — Driving with license suspended
Carl D. DiSilvestro, 27, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call
Sandra Michelle Gotes, 50, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to use child restraint system
Ryan Lee Taylor, 34, Quinton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny
Joshua Wayne Adams, 38, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding-posted zone
Coby Chandler, 29, no address given — Uttering forged instrument
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Dennis Keith Cleveland, 26, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, aggravated domestic assault and battery, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon
Katie Denise Deshazer, 32, Kiowa — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, feloniously pointing a firearm, obstructing officer
Jonathan Edwin Stout, 40, Joplin, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license
Matthew Thomas Mann, 43, no address given — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Robert Leon Smith, 32, Oklahoma City — Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction
William Charles Barker, 35, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree
Quinton Dion Jackson, 29, Tuskahoma — First degree robbery
Brittany Nicole Braden, 23, Pueblo, Colorado — Possession of a stolen vehicle, public intoxication, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Kirby Glenn Yates, 52, McAlester — Escaping from Department of Corrections
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jacob R. Trumbley, 41, Stigler, received a 71-day sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department with credit for time served for obstructing an officer.
Summer Gayle Nunnelle, 39, Wilburton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mikel Sparks, 30, Okmulgee, received a three-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Garrett Matthew Conley, 25, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kristen D. Stubblefield, 41, Newcastle, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle Sterling Milstead, 28, Kiowa, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Sally Riley, 58, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Wyman Lucas Bringinggood, 44, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
