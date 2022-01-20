Pittsburg County Courthouse

Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Rachael Y. Heathcock, 44, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Hugh Desmond Grant, 22, McAlester — Public intoxication

Brent Allen Tatum, 22, Spavinaw — Public intoxication

Casey Don Clark, 19, McAlester — Petit larceny

Alfred M. Hill, 70, Canadian — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, interrupt emergency telephone call

Brittany Nichole McKay, 33, Alderson — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer

Robert Demond Hearst, 41, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Jeffrey James Cregan, 40, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Jonathan Michael Lloyd Blevins, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to wear seatbelt

Robert Warren Keith Creekmore, 33, McAlester — Obstructing officer

Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lights on bicycle

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Bekir Bradley Ozeroglu, 51, McAlester — Child abuse

Gerris M. Long, 19, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation on a pregnant woman

Casey Don Clark, 19, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2

Raylon Sharrod Triplett, 31, Fort Smith, Arkansas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Ishmel Mustafa Brown, 35, Fort Smith, Arkansas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, defective vehicle, improper lane use

John Edward Price, 42, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Brian D. Hall, 54, Kiowa — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to use explosive I the commission of a felony, obstructing officer

Brandon Vails, 33, Crowder — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Sean Lee Arnold, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle,

Michael David Howard, 29, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center— Possession of contraband by an inmate

Butler James Hignite, 26, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Billie R. Burnside, 38, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Alicia Danielle Stanford, 36, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

Monte Joe Tinker, 54, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for violating a protective order.

Robert Wayne Munholland, 61, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for assault and battery.

Joshua A. Eldridge, 33, Eufaula, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Seth Joseph Martin Peasha, 37, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Sherrie Bryson, 53, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for assault and battery.

Garette Wayne Wilson, 26, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jeremiah Vicent Hobbs, 41, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, was sentenced to six-year in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for escaping from department of corrections.

Trey Courtland Case, 29, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences for embezzlement and grand larceny.

Thomas Allen Shadd, 27, Krebs, was sentenced to seven-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the second degree and to complete a drug offender program.

