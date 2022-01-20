This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Rachael Y. Heathcock, 44, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Hugh Desmond Grant, 22, McAlester — Public intoxication
Brent Allen Tatum, 22, Spavinaw — Public intoxication
Casey Don Clark, 19, McAlester — Petit larceny
Alfred M. Hill, 70, Canadian — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, interrupt emergency telephone call
Brittany Nichole McKay, 33, Alderson — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer
Robert Demond Hearst, 41, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Jeffrey James Cregan, 40, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Jonathan Michael Lloyd Blevins, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to wear seatbelt
Robert Warren Keith Creekmore, 33, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lights on bicycle
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Bekir Bradley Ozeroglu, 51, McAlester — Child abuse
Gerris M. Long, 19, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation on a pregnant woman
Casey Don Clark, 19, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2
Raylon Sharrod Triplett, 31, Fort Smith, Arkansas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Ishmel Mustafa Brown, 35, Fort Smith, Arkansas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, defective vehicle, improper lane use
John Edward Price, 42, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Brian D. Hall, 54, Kiowa — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threaten to use explosive I the commission of a felony, obstructing officer
Brandon Vails, 33, Crowder — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Sean Lee Arnold, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle,
Michael David Howard, 29, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center— Possession of contraband by an inmate
Butler James Hignite, 26, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate
Billie R. Burnside, 38, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 36, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Monte Joe Tinker, 54, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for violating a protective order.
Robert Wayne Munholland, 61, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Joshua A. Eldridge, 33, Eufaula, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Seth Joseph Martin Peasha, 37, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Sherrie Bryson, 53, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for assault and battery.
Garette Wayne Wilson, 26, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jeremiah Vicent Hobbs, 41, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, was sentenced to six-year in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for escaping from department of corrections.
Trey Courtland Case, 29, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences for embezzlement and grand larceny.
Thomas Allen Shadd, 27, Krebs, was sentenced to seven-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the second degree and to complete a drug offender program.
