This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Taylor Dain Caldwell, 31, Poteau — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Clayton Carter, 39, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Tremayne Alexander Parison, 23, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Public intoxication
Joshua Kyle Long, 30, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence
Justus Darwin Darrow, 36, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Deshanna Murphy, 23, Quinton — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence
Beni McKeown, 57, Eufaula — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Caleb T. Brooks, 31, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Taylor Leigh Spoonhunter, 25, Broken Arrow — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Samuel David Golden, 18, Stuart — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, preventing emergency phone call
Regina Ann Primeaux, 35, Talihina — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Michael Dewayne Wilson, 38, no address given — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, public intoxication
Jeremiah Dewayne Jones, 30, McAlester — Driving without a valid driver’s license
Jerome Shane Lands, 51, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Janice Marshall, 35, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Mark Jason Blemmel, 57, Talihina — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Gary Lee Bowling III, 20, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Richard Michael Montgomery, 40, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Louis Eldon Smith Jr., 54, Red Oak — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Danell Joann Brake, 36, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kayla Darlene Parker, 29, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Michael Kenneth Herring, 26, Blue Springs, Missouri — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, malicious injury to property over $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Michael D. Wilson, 38, McAlester, received five concurrent one-year suspended sentences for violating a protective order, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, two counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Tyler Ray Harrison, 22, McAlester, received time served for petit larceny following a stay in the Pittsburg County Jail prior to being sentenced.
Otis Lester Burks, 61, McAlester, received three concurrent three-year deferred sentences for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alshon Maurice Rose, 28, Dallas, Texas, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Public intoxication was dismissed against Jesse Wayne Bryant, 32, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Michael Dewayne Wilson, 38, Pittsburg, received a 10-year suspended sentence with all but the first 18-months in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for violating a protective order with a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Dewayne Owen McCarty, 37, Haileyville, received two concurrent three-year suspended sentences for computer fraud/unlawful use of a computer/system and bringing contraband into jail/penal institution along with a one-year suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Breanna Jane Gardner, 24, Council Hill, received a one-year suspended sentence for falsely personate another to create liability after the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
Athen Wayne Phifer, 44, Checotah, received a six-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Pepe Gutierrez, 50, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a six-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Christopher Chase Powell, 32, no address given, received a six-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm after former felony conviction and a one-year suspended sentence for resisting an officer.
Trenton Wayne Richardson, 24, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
