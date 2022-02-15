This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaim mer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
William Glen Foster, 41, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Sarah Rachel Dunn, 40, Hartshorne — Petit larceny
Rachel June Earhart, 38, McAlester — Driving without a valid driver’s license
Devyn Alan Giles, 19, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Lori Janelle Jennings, 58, Haileyville — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Melissa Ann Smith, 51, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Adam Paul Rushing, 34, Altus — Trespassing after being forbidden
Shawn Ronald Sather, 52, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Patton Lee Bailey, 40, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol, transport and open container of alcohol
Keith Creekmore, 33, McAlester — Petit larceny
Clifford Michael Williams, 48, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, drivi ng with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kimberly R. Hartsell, 40, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeromy Don Masters, 46, Crowder — Petit larceny
Max Steven Dunberg, 33, Eufaula — Petit larceny
Latisha Renee Knott, 42, McAlester — Obtaining property by fraud or deception
Brian Scott Maxwell, 51, McAlester — Obtaining property by fraud or deception
Franco Redway, 41, McAlester — Resisting officer, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Delbert Wayne Isenhower, 65, Stuart — Possession of a firearm after former conviction of felony
Evan James McGee, 25, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, resisting an officer
Jimmie Dean Whorton, 52, McAlester — Grand larceny
Adam Dale Hollis, 38, Hartshorne — Possession of a stolen vehicle
Christopher Llody McDonald, 34, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Dustin L. Dobson, 46, Hartshorne — Embezzlement
Bobby D. Justice, 36, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Jacob Tyler Spears, 23, Quinton — Possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene material or child pornography, violation of the computer crimes act
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Kaci Cowell, 35, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for obstructing an officer and petit larceny.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Mary Theresa Dearing, 55, La Vista, Nebraska, received a four-year deferred sentence for financial exploitation by a caretaker.
Terry Joe Hall, 49, Coalgate, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of stolen vehicle.
Micah Jobrel Fields, 20, Tulsa, received a one-year deferred sentence for misdemeanor acts resulting in gross injury after a plea deal reduced the original felony sentence of conspiracy to commit a felony-bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Angelo Mariano Hernandez, 20, Tulsa, received a one-year deferred sentence for misdemeanor acts resulting in gross injury after a plea deal reduced the original felony sentence of conspiracy to commit a felony-bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Distribution of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Stephen Wayne Thompson, 45, McAlester.
Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Walter Allen Moore, 31, Kiowa, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter with prosecution occurring in Choctaw Nation District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.