This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaim mer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

William Glen Foster, 41, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Sarah Rachel Dunn, 40, Hartshorne — Petit larceny

Rachel June Earhart, 38, McAlester — Driving without a valid driver’s license

Devyn Alan Giles, 19, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Lori Janelle Jennings, 58, Haileyville — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Melissa Ann Smith, 51, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Adam Paul Rushing, 34, Altus — Trespassing after being forbidden

Shawn Ronald Sather, 52, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Patton Lee Bailey, 40, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol, transport and open container of alcohol

Keith Creekmore, 33, McAlester — Petit larceny

Clifford Michael Williams, 48, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, drivi ng with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Kimberly R. Hartsell, 40, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeromy Don Masters, 46, Crowder — Petit larceny

Max Steven Dunberg, 33, Eufaula — Petit larceny

Latisha Renee Knott, 42, McAlester — Obtaining property by fraud or deception

Brian Scott Maxwell, 51, McAlester — Obtaining property by fraud or deception

Franco Redway, 41, McAlester — Resisting officer, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Delbert Wayne Isenhower, 65, Stuart — Possession of a firearm after former conviction of felony

Evan James McGee, 25, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, resisting an officer

Jimmie Dean Whorton, 52, McAlester — Grand larceny

Adam Dale Hollis, 38, Hartshorne — Possession of a stolen vehicle

Christopher Llody McDonald, 34, Hartshorne — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Dustin L. Dobson, 46, Hartshorne — Embezzlement

Bobby D. Justice, 36, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Jacob Tyler Spears, 23, Quinton — Possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene material or child pornography, violation of the computer crimes act

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Kaci Cowell, 35, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for obstructing an officer and petit larceny.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Mary Theresa Dearing, 55, La Vista, Nebraska, received a four-year deferred sentence for financial exploitation by a caretaker.

Terry Joe Hall, 49, Coalgate, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of stolen vehicle.

Micah Jobrel Fields, 20, Tulsa, received a one-year deferred sentence for misdemeanor acts resulting in gross injury after a plea deal reduced the original felony sentence of conspiracy to commit a felony-bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Angelo Mariano Hernandez, 20, Tulsa, received a one-year deferred sentence for misdemeanor acts resulting in gross injury after a plea deal reduced the original felony sentence of conspiracy to commit a felony-bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Distribution of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Stephen Wayne Thompson, 45, McAlester.

Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Walter Allen Moore, 31, Kiowa, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter with prosecution occurring in Choctaw Nation District Court.

