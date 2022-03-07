Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings – Feb. 28-March 4, 2022
This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Dillon W. Ballard, 21, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, resisting an officer
Kaylee Looper, 21, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Ricky Wayne Martin Jr., 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Toni Jon Reed, 54, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Rachel Ann Darling, 39, Atoka — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, towing with improper towing device
Leon Flores Saturino, 50, Nacogdoches, Texas — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Dustin Ray Shropshire, 39, Holdenville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Carl Ray Holland, 32, McAlester — Obstructing officer
Deangelo Lavonte Patton, 29, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor
Christopher James Sloan, 34, Plano, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Patricia Burks, 34, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument
James Curtis Shull, 25, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Shara Eubanks, 44, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for unauthorized use of credit/debit card.
Jordan Denzell Conway, 30, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and 60 days in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for defrauding an innkeeper.
Larissa Elaine Arroyo, 27, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Franco Redway, 41, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentence for resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Daniel Aaron Merritt, 42, Newalla, received a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication and a six-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage with both counts to be served consecutively.
Adam Paul Rushing, 34, Farmersville, Texas, received a one-year suspended sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Leslie Carroll Cloud, 40, Pittsburg, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Michael Alfred Billy, 59, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer. A felony count of falsely personate another to create a liability was dismissed against Billy.
Christopher Joe Morrison, 28, Lexington, received two-concurrent six-month suspended sentenced for two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A felony count of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed against Morrison.
Delbert Wayne Isenhower, 65, Stuart, received a six-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm after former conviction of felony.
Cory Holland Wilcox, 28, McAlester, received two concurrent five-year deferred sentenced for domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and malicious injury to property over $1,000. Three additional counts of domestic assault and batter with a deadly weapon were dismissed against Wilcox.
Uttering a forged instrument was dismissed against Leslie Carroll Cloud, 40, Pittsburg, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, leaving scene of accident involving damage and failure to obey traffic control device were dismissed against Shannon Carol Montgomery, 48, McAlester, due to Montgomery now being deceased.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Trenton Andrew Duff, 32, McAlester, at the request of the victim.
