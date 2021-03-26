This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Sevon Lynn Cook, 27, no address given — Obstructing an officer, pubic intoxication
Virgil Eugene Pope, 54, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Opal Danielle Thomason, 33, McAlester — Protective order violation, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jennifer Renee Birchfield, 38, McAlester — Assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
William Douglas Pelt, 43, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a debit card, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jodi Walters, 26, McAlester — Nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images
Glenda Eubanks, 49, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Terra Denise McFarland, 43, Porum — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, threaten to perform act of violence
Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, failure to wear a seatbelt
Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — Trespassing after being forbidden, obstructing an officer
Dustin Phillips, 27, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Ewell Steve Johnson, 65, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses x3
Mario Martinez, 36, Stigler — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Gerris M. Long, 18, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Gary Lee Bowling III, 20, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, carrying weapons
Silas Evin Stufflebean, 27, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, felony discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling
Tye Lynn Cable, 42, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, threaten to perform act of violence
Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa — Protective order violation
Richard Edington, 43, Wilburton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
John Dale Pendergraft, 37, Wilburton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Tatum Rachelle Gibson, 27, Wilburton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Garrett Jamse Thomison, 27, Quinton — Knowingly concealing stolen property
Hunter Daniel Thatcher, 21, Pace, Florida — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, McAlester — Lewd molestation x2
Terry Joe Hall, 48, Stuart — Possession of stolen vehicle
Susan Leann Labor, 41, Pittsburg — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Verna B. Mitchell, 52, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, malicious injury to property under $1,000, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Brian Allen Johnson, 40, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Leamon Shawn Spears, 49, Quinton — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Seth Elliott Apple, 36, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon x2
Phillip Thomas Wesley, 41, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Rafieal Sinclair Conway, 31, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Billy Rayford White, 40, McAlester, received two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of public intoxication and a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Salestreal Rain Scarpello, 21, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for two counts of petit larceny.
Stephen Ed Morgan, 48, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Mollie Marie Haywood, 41, Poteau, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a six-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Kyra Lashea McGuire, 18 McAlester.
Carissa Lorraine Middleton, 24, Kiowa, received a three-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Roy Glenn Porter, 59, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jason Robert Barker, 43, Hartshorne, received six-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Sarah Beth Singer, 43, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence after a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer was reduced to misdemeanor outraging public decency.
Jason Dewayne Farris, 42, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Counts of burglary in the first degree and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call were dismissed.
Pete Brent Barlow, 41, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Kuyatta Lloyd, 44, Bethany, received a four-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
Paul Alec Parker Jr., 30, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence after a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and battery was reduced to misdemeanor domestic assault and battery with the victim’s approval.
Elizabeth K. Wray, 29, Tulsa, received a two-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.