This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Michael Gene Coplen, 52, McAlester — Obtaining property by false pretense
David Herrin, 43, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Brandon Ashley Sherwood, 44, Savanna — Obstructing officer, trespassing after being forbidden
Adam Paul Rushing, 34, Farmersville, Texas — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Natasha Marie Vega, 30, Austin, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license
Elmer Dwayne Wilson, 61, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Cody Ray McFadden, 33, McAlester — Assault and battery on medical care provider, assault and battery on a police officer
Trenton Andrew Duff, 32, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kenneth Eldon Waggoner, 60, Savanna — Sexual abuse-child under 12 years old x2
Deraj’e Nathaniel Jackson, 25, McAlester — Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None
