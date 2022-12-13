This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Michael David Beshear, 37, Krebs —Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Darrell Lee Wayne Jones, 42, Quinton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Paul Edward Freeman, 73, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Thomas Ray McDougal, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Brendan Zachary Owens, 35, McAlester — Petit larceny
Alison Brooke Prescott, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer
Jason Kyle Ledford, 37, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, improper starting of stopped vehicle
Clifford Michael Williams, 49, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state
Nikki Michelle Harper, 40, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Ted Edward Howell, 47, McAlester — Calling 911 with false alarm, public intoxication
Christopher Mitchell, 34, Tulsa — Petit larceny, obstructing officer, public intoxication
Randy W. Fassino, 55, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Trevor Wayne Bradford, 24, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, burglary in the third degree
Isaac Wayne Rich, 23, McAlester — First degree rape
Lyric Phynel Cook, 27, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, resisting an officer, leaving scene of accident involving damage, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to stop at red light
Alison Brooke Prescott, 42, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Curtis Lee Hassell, 54, McAlester — Failure to register as sex offender
Kevin Patrick Jones, 41, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Randy Shawn McGee, 44, Quinton — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elide police officer, petit larceny, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
FELONY DISPOSITIONS: None
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS: None
