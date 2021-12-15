This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Miami Lynn Wood, 24, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott T. Hedrick, 39, Dallas, Texas — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, speeding-posted zone
Sherrie Bryson, 53, McAlester — Assault and battery
Lauren Michelle Spivey, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Alberta Suzanne Scott, 53, Haileyville — Assault and battery
Brian Paul Barlow, 37, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor
Bridgit Nicole Bailey, 41, Stigler — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Candace Renaie Farris, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Lavonne Kay Ross, 54, Colorado Springs, Colorado — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jesse Edward Perkins, 55, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Tommy Ray Bruton, 27, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Marcus T. Pingleton, 23, Krebs, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Nicholas Ryan Frix, 30, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Gerald Robert Rowland, 31, Kiowa, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, a 90-day suspended sentence for assault and battery.
Michelle Yvonne Johns, 43, Wilburton, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Mason Storm Hughes, 21, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Dwayne Price, 34, Fargo, North Dakota, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Michael D. Henson, 25, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Christopher Steven Asher, 33, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Oscar Gomez, 39, Oklahoma City, received a 30-day deferred sentence for speeding-posted zone. A count of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed.
Marissa Dawn James, 29, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Shane Ray Starr, 46, McAlester, after paying off the bogus check in full.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Dillon Edward Stufflebean, 29, McAlester due to the failure of the state’s witness to cooperate.
Assault and battery was dismissed against Braden Joe Brines, 19, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Johnathan Serrano, 35, Lawrence, Kansas.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Frank William Shouse, 65, Eufaula.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Marcus T. Pingleton, 23, Krebs, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of firearm while on supervised probation.
Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Catherine Scism, 41, Pittsburg due to insufficient evidence.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm was dismissed against Dillon Edward Stufflebean, 29, McAlester due to the failure of the state’s witness to cooperate.
