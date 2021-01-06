This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Forrest Glynn Adams, 59, Red Oak — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, unsafe lane use, failure to signal on turning
James M. Fredrick, 50, Allen — Petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden
Miron Neil Dean, 44, Stuart — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jessie Wayne Martin, 49, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kyle Sterling Milstead, 28, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
David McCarty, 30, no address — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Jonathan Tanner Merrick, 20, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Russell James Angeli Jr., 25, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, leaving scene of accident involving damage
Jesse Woodson Collins, 33, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Dianna Deweese, 22, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Christopher Shannon McLennan, 33, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Donald Lee Winters, 50, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, speeding
James C. Scarpello, 39, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, obstructing officer, threaten to perform act of violence
Matthew Shane Moon, 19, McAlester — Harboring fugitive from justice
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Public intoxication
Chandra Reneau, 20, Peggs — Trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled dangerous substance x2, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, possess firearm during commission of felony, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail first-degree murder
Jerad Lowynn Thomas, 32, Eufaula — Burglary in the first degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call
Lacie Dawn Griffin, 34, Kiowa — Distribution of controlled dangerous substance
Brandon Wayne Allen, 36, Krebs — First degree robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Kenneth Wayne Strain Sr., 69, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer
Philip Wayne Berryman, 43, McAlester — First degree robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Benjamin James Blankenship, 30, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Shawdel Nicole Higgins, 31, Wilburton —Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer
William James Smith, 43, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Cody David Steidley, 31, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Possession of a firearm after former conviction of felony and domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor were dismissed against Rodney Charles McDaniel, 52, McAlester.
Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Cody Shawn Meeks due to him being deceased.
Knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Rene Cardoza, 29, Little Elm, Texas, due to case being filed in error after cases were filed as misdemeanors.
