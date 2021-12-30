This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Mackenzie Barrow, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Wayne Cacy, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Marti Pierce, 27, Haileyville — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Korina Marie Waddle, 25, Haileyville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Jesse Edward Perkins, 55, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer, trespass after being forbidden
Meredith Franklin Anderson, 37, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Myiah Keith, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery
Bryce Wayne Day, 30, Hartshorne — Possession of burglary tools
Anesa C. Daniels, 34, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission, escape from detention, malicious injury to property under $1,000
James G. Padgett, 20, Savanna — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Joshua Taylor Welch, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Donald Bryan Adams, 41, Las Vegas, Nevada — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Randy Linn Emberton, 34, Wilburton — Obstructing officer
Aubrey C. Gibson, 29, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer
Alford Allen McEvers, 50, Mead — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Whitney Smith, 35, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Larissa Elaine Arroyo, 27, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting an open container, failure to stop at stop sign
April Dawn Thompson, 41, McAlester — Petit larceny
Joshua Allen Skinner, 27, McAlester — Public intoxication
Autumn Nicole Collingsworth, 22, Van Buren, Arkansas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Richard Lee Simpson, 34, Haileyville — Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor
Bartima Marie Logan, 38, Quinton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Ricky Von Montgomery, 62, McAlester — Driving while impaired, transporting an open container, failure to stop at red light, failure to keep right
Rachel Anne Cantrell, 46, Wilburton — Driving with license suspended
Timothy Floyd Sargert, 52, Pryor — Driving with license suspended
Shoney Lucile Hulsey, 48, Quinton — Driving without a valid driver’s license
Gasim Ahmed Haron, 33, Lewisville, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Keisha K. Jessen, 39, Quinton — Driving with license suspended
Tamitria N. Goree, 41, Conyers, Georgia — Obstructing an officer, calling 911 with false alarm
Kristi Dawn Pierce, 39, no address given — Obstructing an officer
Amethyst Macal, 31, Haileyville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jason Dean West, 41, McAlester — Omitting to provide for minor child
Rocky Shane Clanton, 33, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration
Jason Brent Clifton, 44, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
Marquis M. Chaney, 37, McAlester — Second degree arson, third degree arson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, protective order violation, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving scene of accident involving damage
James Charles Jeffrey, 39, McAlester — Assault and battery on police officer x3, obstructing officer, public intoxication
Jesse Glenn Ray Duckworth, 34, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Aubrey C. Gibson, 29, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000
Ian Kimble Johnson Jones, 27, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating a motorcycle without license and endorsement, defective vehicle, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Micah Jobrel Fields, 20, Tulsa — Conspiracy to commit a felony-bringing contraband into a penal institution
Rita Kay Garrett, 49, Canadian — Burglary in the first degree
Justin Datron Harris, 36, McAlester — Possession of a firearm after felony conviction, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Angelo Mariano Hernandez, 20, Tulsa — Conspiracy to commit a felony-bringing contraband into a penal institution
Jaron Levi Adams, 36, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
Brandon Shane Albrightson, 44, Crowder — Burglary in the third degree
Jesse Lee Williamson, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery on a medical care provider x2, public intoxication
Bodhi K.T. McGowan, 29, Fort Worth, Texas — Burglary in the second degree
Beau Taylor, 29, Fort Worth, Texas — Burglary in the second degree
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Elisa M. Bomar, 37, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia along with a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden and two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.
Jesse Woodson Collins, 34, Oklahoma City, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden.
Kevin Austin Colbert, 27, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended.
Nicole Christina Rardin, 30, Stuart, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Ann Marie Waddle, 53, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brian Paul Barlow, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Gregory Allen Gilmore, 38, McAlester, received two one-year suspended sentences for protective order violation and obstructing an officer.
Gabriel Cunningham, 22, Krebs, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Jonathan Spencer Olive, 35, Eufaula.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Billy Boren, 37, Holdenville.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Jessie Leanne Sills, 50, Eufaula, received two five-year sentences with the last four year suspended for failure to comply with sex offender registration and failure to register as a sex offender with credit for time served.
Jason Daniel Clark, 36, Carlsbad, New Mexico, received a two-year suspended sentence for grand larceny.
Bo Timothy Brandes, 33, Burlington, Kansas, received an 18-month deferred sentence for pointing a firearm.
Eric Lee Pokorny, 35, Pocola, received a four-year deferred sentence for larceny of an automobile.
Tymber D. Martin, 41, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Dillon James McCoy, 19, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence along with five months in the Pittsburg County Jail for burglary in the second degree. A count of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed after McCoy produced a medical marijuana license.
Jon Connor Zozula, 34, Haileyville, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Casey Don Clark, 19, McAlester, received three concurrent five-year deferred sentences for third degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Burglary in the first degree and protective order violation were dismissed against Gregory Allen Gilmore, 38, McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.