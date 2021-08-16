This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Beckie D. Hamm, 47, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Roy Earl Long, 67, McAlester — Driving while impaired, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to keep right
Jake Phillip Jacobs, 40, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jay Allen Cromwell, 53, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Keaton Bishop Lozano, 26, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Chad W. Palmer, 41, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jarrod H. Blackwell, 43, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
John Andrew Smith, 31, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Patrick Trammell, 28, McAlester — Protective order violation
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Richard Dean William Anderson, 31, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, obstructing an officer
Jacob Mar, 29, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Trina Lyn Miller, 45, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer
Kenneth Joe Norton, 43, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, larceny of motor vehicle, domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Brandi Nichole Willis, 31, Talihina — Burglary in the first degree, obstructing an officer, assault and battery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Dawn Renee Blanks, 46, Canadian — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Cody Wayne Lightle, 21, McAlester, was sentenced to 13 days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, larceny of gasoline-pump piracy, and petit larceny x2.
Marquis M. Chaney, 37, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny and a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marco Dane Walters, 29, Quinton, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery and a 90-day suspended sentences for assault and battery.
Brian W. Thompson, 40, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Russell Don Holcomb, 47, Atoka, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Charles J. Jones, 44, McAlester, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
